Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Buying on margin

Q. What does buying stocks “on margin” mean? — W.P., Fort Wayne, Indiana

A. It’s investing with borrowed money. Your brokerage may permit you to borrow funds with which to invest, charging you interest on the loan. But why would you do so? Well, to amplify your gains — but note that any losses will be amplified, too.

Here’s how it works: Imagine that your account has $10,000 worth of stocks in it, and you borrow $5,000 to invest in more stocks. If your stocks surge in value, you’ll have made a profit on that $10,000 — and the borrowed $5,000 will have made you more money, too. Yay!

But stocks don’t always go up, especially in the short term. And you’ll be charged interest for as long as you’ve borrowed money. If your portfolio drops in value, you’ll have lost money — and you’ll still owe that $5,000 (plus interest).

Investing on margin is risky, especially in our current environment with rising interest rates. It can wipe out much of your portfolio if you don’t know what you’re doing — or are just unlucky. Fortunately, you can get quite rich investing in stocks without using margin.

Q. If I buy shares of a stock that’s going to split after its “date of record” but before the actual split, will I get the additional shares? — G.L., Saratoga, New York

A. Yup. Those who own shares on the date of record get the new shares. However, if the old shares are traded between the date of record and the date of the split, the right to the new shares goes with them. So whoever is holding those shares on the effective date of the split gets the new shares.

Fool’s School

How much is too much?

If you’re going to invest in individual stocks, it’s reasonable to wonder how many different companies you should invest in. There’s no single best number, and there are pros and cons to owning a few or many.

Owning stock in many different companies can increase your likelihood of having one or more phenomenal performers in your portfolio. You can’t know today which companies will have soared in value 20 or more years from now, so having at least a small stake in many will spread your dollars across those candidates. But if your stake in each company is very small, you won’t enjoy much of a windfall if one of them, say, triples in value.

Also, it’s important to keep up with each of your holdings by reading quarterly and annual reports and news in order to know how they’re progressing and whether you should sell. That’s hard to do if you own scores of stocks.

On the other hand, if you own stock in only a few companies, you’ve put all your precious eggs in only a few baskets. If one of the companies implodes, so does a big chunk of your portfolio.

Here’s some food for thought from Warren Buffett at his company’s 1996 annual meeting: “You know, we think diversification is — as practiced generally — makes very little sense for anyone that knows what they’re doing. Diversification is a protection against ignorance.” In other words, holding fewer stocks can be OK if you have researched them and know them really well and have high confidence in them.

Most of us are not such savvy investors, though, and even the best investors make bad calls now and then, which can hurt a concentrated portfolio. So some diversification can make a lot of sense.

For nearly market-matching returns with little work via great diversification, consider just investing for many years in a simple, low-fee S&P 500 index fund. If you’re going to buy individual stocks, consider buying into 25 or more.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1903, when a few young men founded me and set about producing bicycles with engines. The machines grew more powerful over the years, and I supplied them for use in World War I and World War II. You may have seen some of my products in the movie “Easy Rider” — and under Evel Knievel. I offer insurance and financing along with my vehicles. Many customers sport tattoos of my logo. I’m based in Milwaukee and have a recent market value near $5.1 billion; you might say that I “hog” the road sometimes. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots way back to 1833, when two young fellows opened a drug import and wholesale business in Manhattan. In 1870, I debuted gelatin-coated pills, a highly successful product. In 1957, I was the only national wholesale distributor of liquor. I’ve grown in part by acquiring drug wholesalers. I produced penicillin during World War II. I entered the hospital and surgical supply business in 1965 and sold my huge pasta business in 1983. Today, based in Irving, Texas, and with a recent market value near $50 billion, I’m a diversified health care company, serving pharmacies and others. Who am I? (Answer: McKesson)

The Motley Fool Take

Want an 8.4% dividend yield?

You’d think that an economic downturn wouldn’t prevent consumers from replacing their worn-out underwear, but you would be wrong. So wrong, in fact, that the “men’s underwear index” is often cited as a recession detection mechanism. When sales of briefs and boxers start to tumble, a recession is likely in the cards.

Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) is one of the biggest players in the underwear market, and it’s already seeing its customers pull back. Innerwear sales were down 12% year over year in the second quarter, in part due to a ransomware cyberattack, which prevented the company from fulfilling orders. Even Hanesbrands’ activewear business, headlined by the Champion brand, suffered an 18% sales decline in the second quarter.

Hanesbrands stock has cratered this year; it was recently down nearly 60% year to date. That pushed up the dividend yield (the annual dividend amount divided by the stock price) — recently to nearly 8.4%. You can expect Hanesbrands’ profits to come under further pressure in our weakened economy, but it won’t stay weak forever; after all, consumers will eventually want new underwear and activewear. The company is also aiming to expand Champion globally.

With shares recently trading at a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.6, Hanesbrands looks like a great dividend stock buying opportunity for long-term investors.