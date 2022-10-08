Showtime resurrects 'Let the Right One In'

Showtime updates — or rather, adapts — the 2008 Swedish gothic romance/horror film “Let the Right One In” (9 p.m., Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA). The original was a revelation, combining what has come to be known as the style of Nordic noir with a startling take on the vampire genre, set among spartan modern architecture far from haunted Victorian houses and dark woods. The tale of a bullied boy whose only friend is a young female vampire was both terrifying and touching, a rare feat in the horror business.

This episodic reboot moves to New York, where vaguely foreign Mark Kane (Demian Bichir) moves his vampire daughter, Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), into an apartment building with a windowless bathroom, all the better for the adolescent bloodsucker to sleep away the sun-filled hours. Not to give too much away, but Mark’s efforts to keep his daughter from fulfilling her vampire nature require him to provide the blood she needs. So, his efforts as a doting dad turn him into a predator operating in a media-saturated city freaking out about a mysterious killer on the loose.

Meanwhile, just next door, Isaiah (Ian Foreman) has entered his awkward years as a magic buff. His nerdy friendless state worries his mother, Naomi (Anika Noni Rose), a police official contending with the homicide crisis as well as dealing with a former husband whose drug use ruined their marriage. His desire to spend more time with Isiah is the least of her problems.

This might be enough plot for the average film, but this “Right One” has 10 episodes, each half as long as the original movie. So, we must create subplots and flashbacks to justify its length. For instance, in some unnamed location, mad scientist Arthur Logan (Zeljko Ivanek) has been working on a serum to cure his vampire son. Dying of cancer, he tries to reconcile with his estranged researcher daughter, Danielle (Caroline Neff), the only person he can trust with his life’s work.

Amid all these distractions, the best scenes are shared between the two tween outcasts. Isaiah is an engaging character — but it’s not clear how long he can distract Eleanor from her hunger with his nerdy card tricks and disappearing coins.

With “Right One,” viewers now have their choice between two competing genre-movie reboots airing at the same time. Only “Interview With the Vampire” can be considered an improvement on the original.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• College football action includes Clemson at Boston College (6:30 p.m., ABC), BYU vs. Notre Dame (6:30 p.m., NBC), Washington State at USC (6:30 p.m., Fox) and Texas A&M at Alabama (7 p.m., CBS).

• MLB playoff baseball (6:30 p.m., ESPN): wild card teams.

• A gang of pals finds an innocent childhood game has returned after 20 years to haunt them in the 2022 horror spoof “Cursed Friends” (7 p.m. Comedy Central, TV-14). Also airing at 9 p.m. Sunday.

• A man receives creepy messages from his girlfriend before she vanishes in the 2022 shocker “The Disappearance of Cari Farver” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• Superman’s best friend Krypto assembles a mutt brigade to save the Man of Steel in the 2022 comic book fantasy “DC League of Super-Pets” (7 p.m., HBO).

• Returning to her hometown to care for her grandfather, who appears to have lost his gourd, a fetching novelist has a chance encounter with an old flame in the 2022 romance “Pumpkin Everything” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• A mysterious assailant bumps off the pompom squad one by one in the 2022 shocker “Bring It On: Cheer or Die” (8 p.m., Syfy, TV-14).

• “NFL Icons: Ray Lewis” (9 p.m., Epix) profiles the Baltimore Ravens star.

• Brendan Gleeson hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Willow.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Taiwan tensions; Ian’s aftermath; an interview with Bart Barber, newly elected president of the Southern Baptist Convention.

• “Secrets of the Dead” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) documents an archaeological exploration at the Althorp estate, ancestral home to the Spencer family and the late Princess Diana.

• MLB playoff baseball (7 p.m., ESPN). Wild card teams.

• Carol and Pamela make peace on “The Walking Dead” (7 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• Henri returns from war and flaunts his mistress and her child as Catherine struggles to produce an heir on “The Serpent Queen” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

• The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals meet in NFL action (7:15 p.m., NBC).

• Julian can’t quite find his footing on “American Gigolo” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• A cellist dies after a savage acid attack on the season finale of “Van der Valk” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings).

• “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (8 p.m., CNN) visits Calabria, where the host revisits his family’s roots.

• Otto confronts a cow and sustains injuries during a snowstorm as “Alaska: The Last Frontier” (8 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG) enters its 11th season.

• Tales of the Targaryens on “House of the Dragon” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence” (9 p.m., CNN) recalls the ratings success of Fox News’ coverage of the 2003 Iraq invasion and occupation.

• Louis is reluctant to shake off his mortal ties on “Interview With the Vampire” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

A man (Charlton Heston) believes he is the only survivor of a worldwide plague in the 1971 shocker “The Omega Man” (5:15 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-14). Spoofed on a “Simpsons” Halloween special as “The Homega Man.”

SATURDAY SERIES

Ryan Seacrest hosts “iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... “Austin City Limits” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

SUNDAY SERIES

A firefighter vanishes on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Lisa joins the Boy Explorers on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Helping prospective parents on “Family Law” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... I put a spell on yews on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Equal justice on “East New York” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Louise looks ahead on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Nobody puts baby in a coroner on “Coroner” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... A chance glimpse proves stimulating on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Drone warfare on the 14th season premiere of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).