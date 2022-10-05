The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Reverse that split

<strong>Q:</strong> What’s a reverse stock split? <strong>— P.N., Kenosha, Wis.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> It’s the opposite of a regular stock split, which will increase your number of shares at a specified point in time while reducing their price proportionately.

For example, if you have 100 shares of Scruffy’s Chicken Shack (ticker: BUKBUK), priced at $60 each, a 2-for-1 split will turn that position into 200 shares, priced at $30 each. Note the total value of your holding doesn’t change. Both 100 times $60 and 200 times $30 amount to $6,000.

A reverse split goes in the opposite direction. A 1-for-10 reverse split, for example, will turn your 100 Scruffy’s shares into 10 shares, priced at $600 each — still totaling $6,000.

Reverse splits tend to be executed by struggling companies to prop up their low stock prices, perhaps to avoid getting delisted from a stock exchange that has minimum stock price requirements.

<strong>Q:</strong> When I read articles about companies, I sometimes see very different opinions on various stocks. One expert might say buy, and another says sell. What should I think? <strong>— D.T., Brimfield, Mass.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Unanimous opinions about any stock are rare. Each person evaluating a company can come away with a different opinion about its prospects and estimated trajectory. Even the best investors and analysts sometimes are wrong. They can vary in what they’re looking for in a stock, too. One might be seeking undervalued stocks, and another might think a high-flyer is likely to fly higher. Some might be looking for great long-term performers, and others want a quick profit. Ideally, gather some opposing opinions, consider their arguments, do your own research and ultimately make up your own mind.

Fool’s school

ETFs for the win

It’s worth learning about exchange-traded funds because they can serve your portfolio well.

In a nutshell, an ETF is similar to a mutual fund. Investing in one will mean you’re investing in whatever securities (stocks, bonds, etc.) the ETF holds. Most mutual funds are actively managed — with financial professionals deciding what securities to buy, hold and sell — but most ETFs are passively managed, aiming to closely match the performance of a certain index by holding the same securities.

Here are some (of many) prominent ETFs to consider: the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), tracking the S&P 500; the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), tracking the CRSP U.S. Total Market Index; the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT), tracking the FTSE Global All-Cap Index; and the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), tracking the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.

Both mutual funds and ETFs charge annual fees (often called “expense ratios”), and many ETFs’ fees are ultra-low — 0.03% is not uncommon.

While buy and sell orders for mutual funds are settled once a day, after the markets close, you can buy or sell shares of ETFs throughout the trading day, as they trade similar to stocks. And while mutual funds often have a minimum investment requirement, which can be as much as $3,000 or more, you can buy as little as a single share of an ETF, often for less than $200 — or even $100.

Before buying any ETF, learn exactly what its focus, holdings and fees are. Many broad-market index fund ETFs can serve you well for many years. But there are a few risky kinds of ETFs, such as “leveraged” ones that use debt and sometimes derivatives — such as options and futures contracts — to amplify gains. They can wipe you out quickly, so steer clear unless you understand them well.

Similar to index mutual funds, index ETFs are among the simplest and easiest investing strategies, suitable for most investors. You can learn more about ETFs at the “Investing Basics” nook at Fool.com, or at sites such as Morningstar.com.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots way back to 1833, when two young fellows opened a drug import and wholesale business in Manhattan. In 1870, I debuted gelatin-coated pills, a highly successful product. In 1957, I was the only national wholesale distributor of liquor. I’ve grown in part by acquiring drug wholesalers. I produced penicillin during World War II. I entered the hospital and surgical supply business in 1965 and sold my huge pasta business in 1983. Today, based in Irving, Texas, and with a recent market value near $50 billion, I’m a diversified health care company, serving pharmacies and others. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

In 1995, I came to life as a subsidiary of American Radio. I was spun off as a separate company in 1998 and kept growing, largely via acquisitions. Through a 2005 merger with SpectraSite, I became America’s largest tower company. Today, based in Boston and operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT), I’m a premier independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate; my portfolio has about 222,000 communications sites — more than 175,000 outside the U.S. I provide dozens of U.S. data center facilities, too. My market value recently topped $120 billion. Who am I? (Answer: American Tower)

The Motley Fool take

A fast grower to buy — or watch

GitLab (Nasdaq: GTLB) provides a “DevOps” platform that helps its customers run software faster and more efficiently — and it’s been growing briskly. In its second quarter, revenue increased 74% year over year to $101 million, beating estimates, and its adjusted net loss narrowed — a sign that the company is moving toward profitability. Management projects 57% to 59% revenue growth (year over year) in the current quarter.

GitLab’s adjusted gross profit margin was recently a fat 89%, representing the portion of revenue left over after subtracting the cost of goods sold. Additionally, its dollar-based net retention rate has consistently been above 130%, meaning that on average, its established customers are increasing their spending by at least 30% annually.

The company operates in a highly fragmented market that it estimates is worth $40 billion, but it owns just 1% of that market currently. That should give it a long growth path, and it’s growing as fast as it can hire.

It’s not a slam-dunk buy right now, though; its stock isn’t exactly cheap, with a recent price-to-sales ratio of around 21. It also has deep-pocketed competition in Microsoft’s GitHub. But with sales growth topping 70% and a large total addressable market to penetrate, GitLab has a lot of upside potential over the long term.

Give it a closer look and perhaps add it to your watch list, waiting for a lower price.