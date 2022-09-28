The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

The Secure Act 2.0

<strong>Q:</strong> What’s in the “Secure Act 2.0” that might be passed by Congress? <strong>— G.W., Kankakee</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The House of Representatives passed the bill in March, and the Senate is working on similar legislation. There’s a good chance that some combination of various plans will be passed by Congress this year.

Proposed legislation (as of early September) offers many provisions that can help Americans save for retirement. For example: Employers that offer 401(k) or 403(b) plans would be required to automatically enroll all new, eligible employees, starting with a 3 percent contribution rate and upping that by 1 percent annually until it reaches 10 percent. (Employees can opt out, though.) Workers aged 62 to 64 would be able to make extra $10,000 “catch-up” contributions each year to their 401(k) or 403(b).

Required minimum distributions from many retirement accounts now must be taken starting at age 72, and the Secure Act 2.0 proposes raising that age to 75 by 2032. The act also would make it easier for retirement plans to offer annuities, which can provide lifelong income for retirees.

To learn even more, look up “Secure Act 2.0” online.

<strong>Q:</strong> If a stock is priced at $0.80 per share but pays out more than $1 per share in dividends, is that a red flag? <strong>— P.K., Dallas</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> It sure is. For starters, stocks trading for less than about $5 per share are “penny stocks.” They tend to be very risky and are well worth avoiding.

Dividend-paying stocks, meanwhile, should be generating more in earnings per share than they’re paying out in dividends per share. Fat dividends are great, but the company may not be strong enough to sustain them.

Fool’s school

Bonds, investment bonds

Between 1928 and 2021, the S&P 500 index averaged an annual growth of 10.1 percent (with dividends reinvested), and U.S. treasury bonds averaged 4.9 percent. It’s hard to beat the stock market for building wealth during long periods, but during short periods, stocks can fall in value. So you also might want to invest in some bonds for diversification’s sake — especially as you approach and enter retirement — or for short-term income. Be sure you understand what bonds are and how they work first, though.

Think of bonds as loans, and often long-term ones. When you buy a bond from a company or government, it’s borrowing that money from you and promising to pay you a certain rate of interest. Bonds sold by the U.S. government’s Treasury Department are called Treasuries and have minimal risk. State and local governments issue municipal bonds, and businesses issue corporate bonds. Companies with a relatively high risk of defaulting attract buyers with high-interest-rate “junk” bonds.

If you buy a $1,000 bond with an interest (or “coupon”) rate of 3 percent, you’ll receive $30 per year in interest payments. When the bond “matures,” you’ll be repaid your principal (the loan you originally made — the bond’s “par value”). Most corporate bonds have a par value of $1,000, and government bond par values can be much higher.

Bonds can reduce a portfolio’s overall volatility. They can provide a reliable stream of income, via interest rates that can (but might not) outstrip inflation, and if you hold your bonds to maturity, the risk of losing your money can be low. If you sell your bond before maturity, though, its value might be lower if interest rates have risen, making your bond’s lower rate less attractive. Many investors don’t hold onto bonds for years until maturity, and bonds are often traded between investors, with their prices rising and falling in reaction to prevailing interest rates.

You’ll find some model portfolios featuring bond funds at our “Rule Your Retirement” service at Fool.com/services.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

In 1995, I came to life as a subsidiary of American Radio. I was spun off as a separate company in 1998 and kept growing, largely via acquisitions. Through a 2005 merger with SpectraSite, I became America’s largest tower company. Today, based in Boston and operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT), I’m a premier independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate; my portfolio has about 222,000 communications sites — more than 175,000 outside the U.S. I provide dozens of U.S. data center facilities, too. My market value recently topped $120 billion. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1957, when I was launched to build starter homes in Detroit. I went public in 1961, and in 1969 I became the first homebuilder listed on the New York Stock Exchange. I’m now one of the biggest homebuilders in America, with a recent market value near $2.6 billion. Operating in 47 markets across the country, I’ve built more than 655,000 homes. I debuted a sustainability initiative in 2007, committing to environmentally focused building. In 2009 I was the first homebuilder to commit to building all my homes to Energy Star guidelines. Who am I? (Answer: KB Home)

The Motley Fool take

Autoshipping for the win

Not many e-commerce companies have managed to improve their profit margins in 2022 during this period of rising expenses, but pet-focused retailer Chewy (Nasdaq: CHWY) has. There’s a lot to like about Chewy.

Active customers in its second quarter increased only 2.1 percent year over year. But thanks to repeat orders from this base of 20.5 million active customers, total sales grew 12.8 percent. Sales were bolstered by the predictable stream of revenue coming from its autoship program.

Autoship is a top reason to buy and hold this growth stock for the long haul. Fully 73 percent of Chewy’s total order volume is on speed dial. This helps management budget for the year ahead.

This reflects Chewy’s relative competitive strength too, as customers don’t seem to be seeking out alternatives to its product selection and prices. Over the last year, net sales per customer increased 14 percent to $462, and this metric has been steadily inching higher.

Given the company’s opportunities to potentially upsell its loyal customers new services such as pet insurance, which can generate high-margin sales for the company, the stock could be trading well below what it will be worth in another 10 years. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Chewy.)