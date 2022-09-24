'Simpsons' premiere accentuates longevity

Historical in its own right, “The Simpsons” (7 p.m. Sunday, Fox, TV-PG) enters its 34th season, exploring that fine line, explored in “This Is Spinal Tap,” between “stupid and clever.”

After humiliating himself at a town public hearing on the controversy of miniature libraries, Homer goes into a funk that only a family trip to the zoo can cure. After he notices its famous turtle, “Slow Leonard,” has gone missing, Homer joins a social media interest group dedicated to getting to the bottom of the mystery, an encounter that does wonders for Homer’s self-esteem even while sending him down rabbit holes of unfounded theories.

A fun spoof of conspiracies, podcasts and other amateur sleuthing, the episode “Habeas Tortoise” returns to familiar territory, reminding fans why this series has endured for an entire generation. Frequently dim-witted, Homer is never funnier than when he erupts in erudite chatter. In this episode, he not only waxes eloquent about “evidence boards” but becomes an expert in making paella, something Marge finds curious, seeing how he can’t even master toast.

“The Simpsons” often has been described as a show “for readers,” and one that both an intellectual adult and a pre-literate child can appreciate. Similar to many episodes, this puts emphasis on some of the minor players in Springfield’s vast citizenry, including Wiggum, Sideshow Stew, Mike Tyson and Gil Gunderson, based on Jack Lemmon’s brow-beaten character from “Glengarry Glen Ross.”

And as always, the witty dialogue is interrupted by the most rudimentary physical humor, as when Homer falls down a rocky cliff for at least the thousandth time in the show’s storied 34-year run.

• The COVID epidemic might be officially “over,” but similar to history itself, it’s never really done with. New discoveries about its origins and implications will continue to emerge — for centuries.

That, at least, is the lesson of “Lucy Worsley Investigates” (7 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-PG, check local listing), the popular history series returning for two episodes. In Sunday’s venture, Worsley examines the 14th-century scourge of the Black Death, a plague that killed 3 million in Britain alone — half the population of the island.

Using both the latest technology and examining 700-year-old documents, she ferrets out new evidence about the horrific epidemic. A chance discovery of a mass burial pit in the 1980s turned up the remains of more than 600 victims. A more recent examination of those bones with DNA technology revealed exposure to a pathogen for which there was no natural immunity. It’s lucky, in a way, that only half the population died.

A visit to a small town in Suffolk shows how court documents from the era have been preserved, shedding light on the severe ramifications of mass death, which resulted in dramatic changes in social and economic hierarchies and even religious belief systems.

• “Van der Valk” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-14, check local listings) returns for a second season. A reboot of a popular U.K. series from the 1970s, “Van der Valk” follows a moody Amsterdam detective (Marc Warren) who makes no effort to hide his British accent. Catnip, it seems to the ladies, he’s accosted at a cafe by two young lovelies and then “rescued” from embarrassment by a beauty closer to his age posing as his affectionate wife. The fetching stranger then follows him to his houseboat for a night of canoodling.

His “Bond”-like magnetism is one of the few throwbacks to thrillers of yore, or at least the mid-20th century. “Van der Valk” confines its action to the less-glamorous present, where developers seem hellbent on turning a historic city into a tourist-friendly theme park and find themselves battling a bohemian resistance.

In the first episode, three grisly murders seem linked by arcane symbolism ultimately connected to the philosopher Baruch Spinoza, setting our hero and his staff on a scavenger hunt through Amsterdam, visiting historic sights. This combination of picturesque travelogue, “symbology” and historical explication might remind some of Dan Brown’s “The Da Vinci Code” and other novels.

As in the first season, there will be only three episodes of this British-made Dutch Master.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• College football action includes Texas A&M and Arkansas (6 p.m., ESPN), Wisconsin at Ohio State (6:30 p.m., ABC) and Kansas State at Oklahoma (7 p.m., Fox).

• Competition for the homecoming queen title becomes ruthless in the 2022 shocker “Dying For a Crown” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• A caged bird leads to some serious turtle-doving in the 2022 romance “Fly Away With Me” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS).

• The Yankees host the Red Sox in Major League Baseball (6 p.m., ESPN), as the regular season enters its final week.

• Mummy issues continue for three pals in the 2022 sequel “Under Wraps 2” (7 p.m., Disney, TV-G). Streaming on Disney+ on Friday.

• “The Walking Dead” (7 p.m., AMC, TV-14) anticipates the concluding episodes of its 11th and final season.

• The political satire “The Circus” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) continues its seventh season.

• Catherine feels the pressure to have an heir on “The Serpent Queen” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

• The Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers clash in NFL action (7:15 p.m., NBC).

• “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence” (8 p.m., CNN) profiles several generations of a media dynasty.

• Michelle fears for her son’s safety on “American Gigolo” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• Targaryen tales on “House of the Dragon” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• Nolan confronts an old nemesis as “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) enters season five.

• Trial preparation begins on the season finale of “City on a Hill” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Despite heart problems, an aging quarterback’s (Victor Mature) snooty wife (Lizabeth Scott) won’t let him retire in the 1949 drama “Easy Living” (11 a.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-G), directed by Jacques Tourneur, co-starring Lucille Ball and featuring players from the Los Angeles Rams.

SATURDAY SERIES

Anti-gun activists are terrorized on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A new team reboots a time machine on “Quantum Leap” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A tycoon’s heir might have been murdered on “FBI International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC, r) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

Evictions continue on “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Two repeat episodes of “World’s Funniest Animals” (7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Obsession is on the menu on the season 3 premiere of “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... The play’s the thing on the season 13 premiere of “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) begins its third season ... Magicians audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Inspired by three famous films on the season 21 premiere of “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... McCall’s obsession with the Bishop case might cost her everything on “The Equalizer” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

