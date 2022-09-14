Small local governments to receive second round of COVID relief funds

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced that more than 1,200 small cities, towns and villages across Illinois — Non-Entitlement Units (NEUs) — will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) specifically designated for NEUs.

NEUs are receiving a total of $742 million between the first and second funding allocations.

“As communities continue to recover from the pandemic, we are issuing the second round of federal funding for a total of $742 million specifically designated for smaller localities,” said Governor JB Pritzker in a news release.

"This critical funding will help localities cover remaining pandemic-related costs incurred while supporting communities in every region of the state.”

Through ARPA, in accordance with federal rules, COVID-19 relief funding was provided directly to localities with a population above 50,000 while states distributed relief funds to NEUs — which are cities, towns and villages that did not receive direct aid from the federal government.

NEUs received funding as part of the first tranche in the fall of 2021 and recipients who claimed funds last year will automatically receive the second half of funding. The funding can be used to cover expenses incurred while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following locations in Kankakee and Iroquois counties have received its first tranche (first half) of the total NEU. The second tranche is to be paid by the end of summer 2022.

<strong><em>Location; Population for Allocation; NEU Total Allocation</em></strong>

<strong>KANKAKEE COUNTY</strong>

• Aroma Park; 682; $92,809.76

• Bonfield; 356; $48,446.14

• Bourbonnais; 4,462; $2,648,479.47

• Bradley; 4,940; $2,084,000.32

IROQUOIS COUNTY