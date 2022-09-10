Debuts for 'Monarch,' 'Gigolo' and 'Serpent Queen'

Three new series premiere Sunday. One hearkens back to the days of prime-time soaps, and two unfold similar to fairy tales, complete with wicked queens.

Fox debuts “Monarch” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-14), a Texas-based melodrama about the leading family of country music. Longtime legend Dottie Cantrell (Susan Sarandon, “Thelma & Louise”) is married to equally famous Albie Roman (Trace Adkins), known as the Texas Truth Teller. Similar to many show-business stars, their legend consists of more rhinestones than diamonds, and the fight to maintain authenticity takes its toll. Apparently, keepin’ it “real” is a full-time job.

With only a brief trailer for “Monarch” made available for review, this looks more like a country variation on “Empire” than “Nashville,” the addictive series that debuted on ABC before migrating to CMT.

• Showtime debuts a serialized version of “American Gigolo” (8 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA). Some have argued the 1980 original, starring Richard Gere, all but announced the pop-culture sensibilities of the ‘80s and that decade’s emphasis on surface, style and materialism. This new “Gigolo” is less rooted in any particular time. You even could make the case it’s a bit all over the place — but in an interesting way.

Jon Bernthal stars as Julian Kaye, the titular character. He’s served 16 years for the gruesome murder of a woman, apparently one of his clients. He’s as adjusted to prison life as you can be when Detective Sunday (a gum-chewing Rosie O’Donnell) shows up to inform him a contract killer made a deathbed confession to the crime, and there’s DNA evidence to back it up. What’s an old hustler to do?

“Gigolo” bounces back and forth between flashbacks, exploring Julian’s remarkably varied past. From prison, he returns to the squalid trailer park of his youth, where he became the favorite of neighboring wives and mothers who borrowed him for “services.”

In a real stretch, his reputation appears to have spread, and a fancy woman known as “the Queen” arrives in a limousine to give Julian’s not-so-stable mother an envelope of cash to procure him for her pleasure palace in the Hollywood Hills. In time, Julian gets used to “the life” and, in another contrived move, befriends Michelle (Gretchen Mol), unhappily married to a lizardlike tech exec with a dangerous temper.

Julian’s journeys past and present take him from Malibu mansions to sordid motels, trailers and diner chats with Detective Sunday, who finds cryptic clues to the reasons behind the killing that sent Julian away. None of this is believable for a second, but it’s a bit of a breathtaking ride. Look for improv comedian-turned-game show host Wayne Brady as one of Julian’s fellow hustlers. It’s a pleasure to see him returning to a serious scripted role.

• Another tale told in flashbacks, “The Serpent Queen” (7 p.m. Sunday, Starz, TV-MA) is far more sordid a tale than “American Gigolo.” Samantha Morton (“The Walking Dead”) stars as Queen Catherine De Medici (1519-89), who spends the pilot episode regaling a frightened servant girl with tales from her youth.

Born to one of Europe’s richest and most despised families, her father was consumed by syphilis and madness before Catherine could walk. Her mother’s suicide soon followed, leaving her in the comfort of a convent that soon was besieged by cutthroat bandits out to kill the young Catherine (Liv Hill).

Just when things seem darkest, she’s rescued, or rather, ransomed, by her uncle, who just happens to be Pope Clement VII (Charles Dance, “Game of Thrones,” “The Crown” and too many credits to mention). He in turn sees fit to marry her off to a French prince.

Well aware she is homely and a tad chubby, Catherine still manages to befriend her betrothed and helps him through one of the most humiliating wedding nights, a consummation witnessed by the whole court. Just when she thinks she has found a kindred spirit, she discovers her teenage husband already has a lover, a widowed cousin of Catherine’s, a woman old enough to be his mother. These multiple betrayals and the ingrained lesson that sex and marital vows are little more than court theater prepare Catherine to become one of the most audacious and feared figures of her time.

“Serpent” borrows a bit from Sofia Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette,” embroidering the opening and closing credits with loud punk, metal and New Wave standards. Some of the language features anachronistic slang, but the costumes, sets and setting are impressive, and the tone suitably droll. Dance seems born to play a decadent pontiff. But, then again, there are few roles he has not conquered.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— College football action includes Kentucky at Florida (6 p.m., ESPN) and USC at Stanford (6:30 p.m., ABC).

— Regional coverage of MLB action (6 p.m., Fox).

— Tortured siblings plan a desperate escape from depraved parents in the 2022 shocker “House of Chains” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A legal technicality snarls a romantic’s perfect plans in the 2022 romance “Marry Go Round” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— Earth’s very fate hangs in the balance when the moon falls out of orbit in the 2022 thriller “Moonfall” (7 p.m., HBO).

— “NFL Icons” (9 p.m., Epix) enters its second season with a profile of coach and commentator John Madden, whose booming voice became synonymous with the sport.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS).

— The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in NFL football action (7:15 p.m., NBC).

— Facing down secrets on the season finale of “Guilt” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

— Amnesia strikes on “Tales of the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A weak king sets up a battle for succession between his daughter and his brother on “House of the Dragon” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— DeCourcy perseveres on "City on a Hill" (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Set against the background of an anticolonial uprising in Kenya, Rock Hudson and Sidney Poitier star in the 1957 drama “Something of Value” (3 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

Ransomware on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... The Danube runs red on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, r).

SUNDAY SERIES

“Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Big Brother” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A favor from the ex on “The Equalizer” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Final Straw” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A missing officer on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).