The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Stagflation worries

<strong>Q:</strong> I’ve heard many economists are worried about “stagflation” — what’s that? <strong>— G.K., Londonderry, N.H.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Stagflation, combining the words “stagnation” and “inflation,” refers to an economic environment with slow growth, high inflation and high unemployment. The Corporate Finance Institute notes, “Such an unfavorable combination is feared and can be a dilemma for governments since most actions designed to lower inflation (such as hiking interest rates) may raise unemployment levels, and policies designed to decrease unemployment (such as lowering interest rates) may worsen inflation.”

Many economists are not too worried about stagflation in the United States right now. For one thing, unemployment is currently very low, recently at 3.2 percent. And inflation, while high, has shown signs of slowing, with gas prices and airfares recently dropping.

Q: Who are the main players trading in the stock market, making prices go up and down? <strong>— B.N., Davenport, Iowa</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Many are individual retail investors placing small buy and sell orders through brokerages. There are also big institutional investors doing a lot of trading, such as banks, credit unions, pension funds, mutual funds, hedge funds and insurance companies.

Stock prices rise or fall because of supply and demand. When a stock is in great demand, many will want to buy, and its price will rise. If it falls out of favor, there will be many sellers, and the price will fall until it hits levels at which there are buyers.

Big players might benefit from fancy research departments, but small investors have advantages, too. For example, we might invest in a great small company early, before institutions start to pile in. Once they start buying many shares, that can drive up its stock price, benefiting smaller, earlier investors.

Fool’s school

Profit margins, explained

If you’re looking to invest in healthy, growing companies, you’ll need to learn about margins. There are several kinds of margins to know about.

Profit margins are easy to calculate once you get your hands on a company’s income statement (sometimes referred to as a statement of operations); it reports revenue and profits (among other things) over a period of time, such as three months or a year. You probably can find such financial statements in the “investors” section of a company’s website. Otherwise, sites such as Finance.Yahoo.com let you search for them.

Let’s review Coca-Cola’s income statement for 2021. At the top is total revenue of $38.7 billion. As you work your way down, you’ll see various costs subtracted from revenue, leaving different levels of profit. The item you’ll find just under revenue is “cost of goods sold” (sometimes abbreviated as COGS, or called cost of revenue) — the cost of providing products or services. For Coca-Cola, that’s $15.4 billion. Subtract the COGS from total revenue, and you’ll get a gross profit of $23.3 billion.

To find the gross profit margin, which reflects the percentage of a company’s revenue left after subtracting direct expenses such as labor and materials, just divide the gross profit by revenue. Dividing $23.3 billion by $38.7 billion yields a gross margin of 0.60, or 60 percent.

Next, remaining costs involved in operating the business, such as utility bills and advertising expenses, are subtracted, leaving the operating income (also called operating profit). For Coca-Cola, it’s $10.3 billion. Divide that by revenue, and you’ll get an operating margin of about 27 percent.

Finally, after items such as taxes and interest payments are accounted for, we arrive at net income, near the bottom of the statement. Coca-Cola’s is $9.8 billion. Dividing that by revenue yields a fat net profit margin of 25 percent, reflecting how much of every dollar of sales Coca-Cola keeps as profit.

Learn more about how to invest in the “investing basics” nook at Fool.com.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1930, when I was founded to provide seismographic data for the petroleum industry. In World War II, my focus turned to submarine detection devices — and after that, to transistors, integrated circuits, pocket calculators, radar and more. I sold my defense division to Raytheon in 1997. Today, based in Dallas and with a recent market value topping $160 billion, I’m a global semiconductor specialist; I have 15 manufacturing sites worldwide and produce tens of billions of chips annually. I make about 80,000 products for more than 100,000 customers and employ more than 30,000 people. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1912, when one of my founders released “Queen Elizabeth” — the first feature-length drama shown in the United States (starring Sarah Bernhardt). There’s a big 1994 merger with Viacom in my history, and another one in 2019. Today, based in New York City and with a recent market value near $17 billion, I’m a premier global entertainment and media company. I boast the longest-operating and only remaining major studio in Hollywood. My brands include CBS, Showtime Networks, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. Who am I? (Answer: Paramount Global)

The Motley Fool take

Ringing up dividends

When telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) reported its second-quarter results in July, both revenue and adjusted earnings came in ahead of expectations, but the company’s projections put investors in a sour mood.

AT&T added 813,000 postpaid phone subscribers in the second quarter, and it benefited from a 1.1 percent year-over-year increase in average revenue per user as customers embraced unlimited plans.

Its fiber business is also doing well, with 316,000 new fiber customers in the quarter, bringing the total to 6.6 million and helping boost broadband revenue 5.6 percent.

So what’s the beef? Well, AT&T now expects to produce free cash flow of $14 billion for the year, down from a previous outlook of $16 billion. This isn’t a sign of shrinking business, but instead of many customers delaying payments slightly in a tight economy. Wireless service has become as essential as home internet access, so it’s unlikely that many customers will drop service entirely in tough times.

Meanwhile, AT&T is better able to handle periods of turbulence now that it’s greatly reduced its debt after its Time Warner spinoff. Its stock had a recent dividend yield of 6 percent, too. While AT&T isn’t immune to an economic slowdown, it has been through such cycles before. Lower free cash flow this year is disappointing, but it doesn’t change the long-term story.