KVTA presents weekend of 'Always...Patsy Cline'

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Valley Theatre Association (KVTA) is holding a summer fundraiser and celebration of Patsy Cline’s 90th Birthday in their intimate Black Box Theatre, at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. The show will run Sept. 9-11.

According to a KVTA news release, “Patsy is one of the most influential vocalists of the 20th century and ‘Always… Patsy Cline’ has enjoyed great success all over the United States, including a successful run off-Broadway. It has been one of the most produced musicals in America according to American Theatre Magazine. ‘Always… Patsy Cline’ has also been enjoyed internationally by audiences in Canada, the UK and Australia.”

“Always… Patsy Cline” is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer, portrayed by Kena Clark, who died at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963. The show is based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, played by Robin Shuda, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death. The show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, which were consistently signed “Love ALWAYS… Patsy Cline.”

The musical play, complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Cline’s unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.”

The show includes 27 songs in all. Cline is joined on stage by the live music combo of Denise Kosik on piano, Dave Leppert on lead guitar, Eric Penrod on bass guitar and Rhonda Stenzinger on drums.

Tickets are now available at kvta.org or by calling 815-935-8510 for “Always… Patsy Cline” directed by Brian Zecher.