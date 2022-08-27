Do I really need wheel locks?

<strong>Q:</strong> My new car came with wheel locks. I understand why these became popular when fancy wheels were a new thing. Now, nearly every new car has alloy wheels. Since you have to carry the lock key in your car, a wheel thief would have to first ransack the car to find the key. Are these locks really useful anymore? How many wheel thieves are around these days? <strong>— J.B., Plymouth, Minn.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Wheel and tire theft tops $1 million dollars a year, according to Geico. And it is not just bad actors who covet your wheels for their own cars. Wheels are easy to steal, usually taking less than 10 minutes. They are easy to sell and hard to track. Sorry, but I have not been able to get an accurate head count of wheel thieves.

<strong>Q:</strong> Some years ago, I remember hearing that it was a good idea to turn off the air conditioning in your car a few blocks before you arrive where you were going. Is that really a thing? And if so, why? <strong>— L.S., Lake St. Croix Beach, Minn.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> It really was a thing, but not so much lately. People used to complain of dirty socks odors coming from the A/C vents in the morning. Bacteria were the cause. Microorganisms were growing in the dark, warm, moist environment of the HVAC case. Running only the blower on high dried out the case.

<strong>Q:</strong> I enjoy reading your auto column and thought I would seek your help. I’m currently having an issue with my 2015 Volvo S60. First, when I turn off the ignition, I hear a pinging noise that continues after the engine is off. I use 87 octane gas when I fill up. Do I need to go with a higher grade of gas? <strong>— M.H., Oak Park, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Is the pinging noise coming from under the hood or under the car? If under the car, it’s normal contraction of the metal, particularly the exhaust system. If the pinging is coming from the engine compartment, the problem may be run-on. That is a dieseling issue that I haven’t seen since the carburetor days, though.

<strong>Q:</strong> My wife had her oil changed and they inspected the brakes as part of their service. They measured the remaining life of the front pads at 15% and the rear pads at 5%. She turned down their offer of replacement, but before she left, they made her sign a statement that said: “VEHICLE HAS NO BRAKES — CUSTOMER DECLINED WORK. VEHICLE OWNER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR SAFE REMOVAL OF CAR FROM LOT.” Their statement was all caps. While I admit that 5% brake pad is really low, does it actually warrant this warning, or was this just a scare tactic trying to get her to pay the $1,100 for new brakes? <strong>— M.H., Winfield, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> How did they manage to stop the car when pulling out of the service bay? I would be scared to deal with this shop again.

<strong>Q:</strong> We have a residence in Iowa, but we keep a 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Arizona when wintering there. I “summerize” the car while away with a fuel stabilizer. Is there any particular way to restart the car from a six-month storage? For example, should I pump the gas pedal, push it and keep it down or something, when turning the key to start? <strong>— G.H., Marion, Ia.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> You needn’t pump the gas pedal or hold it down. When fuel injection did away with the carburetor, it did away with engine starting voodoo. Just turn the key and the engine will start.