The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

What’s greenwashing?

<strong>Q:</strong> What’s “greenwashing”? <strong>— R.R., Odessa, Texas</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> According to Dictionary.com, a “greenwash” is “a superficial or insincere display of concern for the environment that is shown by an organization,” and the Cambridge Dictionary says a company engaged in greenwashing aims “to make people believe that [it] is doing more to protect the environment than it really is.”

Consumers have grown more concerned about the environment in recent years. So while some companies are making their products more environmentally friendly (such as by using more recycled materials or reformulating packaging), others are exaggerating their dedication to the environment.

As an example, a company might stress a (possibly small) positive thing it has done while not mentioning many negative things. Carmakers may tout the more fuel-efficient vehicles they’re making without revealing they’re lobbying hard against rules that require them to do so. A big coffee seller touted new cup lids that did away with plastic straws, but those lids reportedly used more plastic than the old lid-plus-straw combo.

<strong>Q:</strong> What percent of my income should I invest? <strong>— Q.F., Brattleboro, Vt.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The answer is different for each of us, depending in part on our age, income and projected needs in retirement. Consider aiming for 20 percent of your income. If you’re young, that can get you started saving early, and all that money will have decades in which to grow, which can be extremely powerful. If you’re older, there’s a good chance you’re behind on preparing for retirement, so saving aggressively now can help make up for some lost time.

All investors would do well to consider investing via low-fee broad-market index funds, such as those that track the S&P 500 (or the entire market).

Fool’s school

The basics of options

Most, if not all, investors can build great wealth via long-term investing in the stock market — without ever buying or selling stock options. But it’s still worth knowing a bit about options. Imagine wanting to invest in Iditarod Express (ticker: MUSHH), known for its slogan, “When it absolutely has to get to a remote corner of Alaska in a few weeks.” You can buy some shares the usual way — or you can use options.

There are two main kinds of options contracts: “calls” and “puts.” Owning a call gives you the right to buy a certain number of shares, at a specific price, within a certain period (typically a few months). Owning a put gives you the right to sell a certain number of shares at a specific price within a certain period.

Imagine shares of Iditarod Express are trading at $50 per share. If you expect the shares to rise in value soon, you could buy 100 shares for $5,000. Or you might buy, say, $6 “October $55” call options. In that case, $600 would get you the right to buy 100 shares at $55 each until the calls expire in October. If the shares rise to, say, $65 before the options expire, you can exercise the options and buy 100 shares for $5,500. You can then keep them — or sell them at their going price, for $6,500. Since you paid $600 for the options, your profit is $400, less any commissions and taxes.

If those MUSHH shares fell in value, though, or didn’t rise much, your calls would expire worthless and your $600 would be entirely lost. You essentially wagered that the stock would top $61 per share — $55 plus $6 — by the October expiration date. Options are enticing because they let you amplify gains or hedge against losses. But they also often expire worthless, losing all the money you paid for them.

Option-trading strategies range from somewhat conservative to risky. Learn much more before trading in options — or just avoid them altogether.

Foolish Trivia

Name That Company

I trace my roots back to 1912, when one of my founders released “Queen Elizabeth” — the first feature-length drama shown in the United States (starring Sarah Bernhardt). There’s a big 1994 merger with Viacom in my history, and another one in 2019. Today, based in New York City and with a recent market value near $17 billion, I’m a premier global entertainment and media company. I boast the longest-operating and only remaining major studio in Hollywood. My brands include CBS, Showtime Networks, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to Denmark in 1904, when a father and son bought a used steamer ship and launched a shipping business. An early cargo was Ford Motor Co. car parts. I ran a shipyard for about 100 years, too. I got into the oil business in the 1970s, but more important, into container shipping. Today, I’m one of the largest cargo shipping companies in the world, with 67 terminals in 42 countries, more than 730 container vessels deployed, more than 100,000 customers and around 95,000 employees. I move about 20 percent of global shipping. Who am I? (Answer: A.P. Moller-Maersk)

The Motley Fool take

Microstrong

Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) didn’t shoot the lights out with its fiscal 2022 financial results, but those offered plenty of reasons to buy the stock.

Microsoft is best known for its Windows operating system and Office 365 document suite, and its products are used by more than a billion people worldwide. But the company has invested in expanding its footprint to include the professional networking platform LinkedIn, and it has a hardware business that includes both the Xbox gaming console and the growing Surface line of notebook computers and tablets.

The company’s “intelligent cloud” segment is growing briskly and is now the largest revenue contributor to Microsoft as a whole. The company’s advertising business pales next to rivals’, but it just scored a huge win, securing Netflix as a client.

Meanwhile, Microsoft plans to acquire video game developer Activision Blizzard, the studio responsible for blockbuster titles like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. It can add a whole new dimension to Microsoft’s gaming business and further diversify the company overall.

Microsoft is a dividend payer, with a recent dividend yield near 0.9%, and an average annual dividend growth rate of about 10 percent during the past five years. With shares recently down some 15 percent from their high point in the past year, this is a growth stock that should appeal to long-term investors. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Microsoft.)