Fire and dragons and Rolling Stones out of time

A prequel to the hit series “Game of Thrones,” set 200 years before that saga, “House of the Dragon” (8 p.m., Sunday, HBO, TV-MA) continues the network’s adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s popular “Fire & Blood” novels.

Set in the House Targaryen, “Dragon” features a cast of mostly British talent. There are at least two “Doctor Who” veterans among them: Matt Smith and Steve Toussaint.

A show this big extending a “brand” so popular hardly needs a critical blessing. So, no review screeners were made available. As someone whose interest in the series began to flag once dragons were introduced as a major dramatic element, I feel slightly relieved.

But I am looking forward to seeing the final completed version of the title credits. The stirring theme to “Thrones” and its clockwork credit sequence remain memorable — and a reminder of how these introductory elements are an overlooked and underappreciated art form. They deserve their own Emmy category.

Not to rain upon anyone’s digital swordplay or leaping lizards, but this series comes burdened with high expectations and a great potential for letdown. If the brutal fan reaction to the final season of “Thrones” is any indication, there are many out there with their knives sharpened, ready to pounce on any imperfections or deviation from Martin’s mythology.

With so little to review or consider, I find the timing of this series opener a tad curious. Time was, the Sunday of the third week of August was seen fit for reruns and preseason football. Folks, or rather their “eyeballs,” were distracted by vacations and shark attacks.

Perhaps HBO wants to get the jump on Prime Video’s competing epic, “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” arriving Sept. 2.

“House of the Dragon” can be streamed on HBO Max.

• “My Life as Rolling Stone” (8 p.m. Sunday, Epix) presents the third of its four installments, interviewing Ronnie Wood about his early years as a guitarist for the Jeff Beck Group and the Faces and his decades of collaboration with the Rolling Stones.

As the opening episode focusing on Mick Jagger made clear, this series focuses on the Stones as an ongoing concern, a circus that comes to town every so often to entertain longtime fans as well as casual concert buffs who always have had attending a Stones concert on their bucket list.

Wood, who joined the group in the mid-1970s, around the period of their “Black and Blue” LP, when the Stones already were well established as concert regulars. Whether all this touring has come at the expense of creativity, is entirely in the eyes, or the ears, of the beholder.

Next week’s “Stone” concludes with an interview and profile of the late drummer Charlie Watts. This leaves out Bill Wyman, a fixture in the group from their earliest days to the early 1990s.

• The new docuseries “The Killer Nanny” (8 p.m. Sunday, ID, TV-14) revisits the 25-year-old story of an au pair accused of murdering her young charge. “Killer” also can be streamed on Discovery+.

• An endearing comedy with the distinction of having grown its audience with each successive episode, “Abbott Elementary” can be considered the breakout hit of the just-concluded network season. An honorable mention also must go to CBS’s “Ghosts.”

Episodes from the first season of “Abbott Elementary” now can be streamed on both HBO Max and Hulu. Episodes of “Ghosts” can be streamed on Paramount+.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Regional coverage of MLB action (6 p.m., Fox). Check local listings.

• After a vacation fling with an improper stranger, a detective becomes a suspect in the murder of his ex in the 2022 shocker “Temptation Under the Sun” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• Three generations discuss affairs of the heart in the 2022 romance “Dating the Delaneys” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Murder in Cajun country on the third season premiere of “Cold Case Files” (8 p.m., A&E, TV-14).

• An intended victim links a killer to a cold case on the 16th season premiere of “American Justice” (9 p.m., A&E, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Updated versions of previously broadcast segments scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Bellingcat, an online organization of detectives investigating war crimes; fighting for justice in Kenya; Russian ballet dancers seeking exile because of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

• Gymnastics championships (6 p.m., NBC).

• The Arizona Cardinals host the Baltimore Ravens in preseason NFL football (7 p.m., Fox).

• Not even hints of a zombie uprising can stop two Atlanta co-workers from bickering on “Tales of the Walking Dead” (7 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• Native Hawaiians feel increasingly priced out of their homeland on the season finale of “United Shades of America” (9 p.m., CNN).

CULT CHOICE

Produced during a period associated with the excesses of “blaxploitation” movies, the 1973 vampire fantasy “Ganja & Hess” (8 p.m. Saturday, TMC) emerged as an experimental classic. Look for Duane Jones (“Night of the Living Dead”). Remade in 2014 as “Da Sweet Blood of Jesus” by director Spike Lee.

SATURDAY SERIES

The hunt for a family’s slayer on “FBI: Most Wanted” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... UFC action (7 p.m., ABC) ... A tangle with militias on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, r) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

SUNDAY SERIES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Murder in Chinatown on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Stolen guns on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Final Straw” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).