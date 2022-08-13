'The Princess': A meditation on media

Similar to many programs linked to grim historic anniversaries, “The Princess” (7 p.m. Saturday, HBO, TV-14) isn’t so much about history as memory. And media. And our relationship to the subject and storytellers.

For the record, we are two weeks shy of the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s sudden and shocking death on Aug. 31, 1997. Arguably, it was the last great news story of the pre-digital era, broken and covered on television and in print. Just a few months later, the Lewinsky-Clinton story that culminated in an impeachment trial would be announced to the world via the internet. Stories, scoops and scandals never would be the same.

With all its low-resolution footage (and an awful lot of blue eye shadow), “Princess” is a media buff’s fever dream. It collects just less than two hours of footage, presented chronologically, with no narration except for the voices from contemporary reports. It unfolds entirely in the present tense as the hyperbolic commentary changes from describing the princess as “the greatest thing to happen to the monarchy in centuries,” to slashing attacks on her character, morals and sanity.

As we know all too well, it begins with Diana as the innocent teen plucked from relative obscurity by the 32-year-old Prince of Wales and continues through their fairy-tale-turned-nightmare, concluding with the sad sight of Charles and his sons following her horse-drawn casket.

How can something so familiar remain so mesmerizing?

Because unlike “The Queen,” “The Crown” and other Diana-adjacent stories, it’s not so much about the royals as it is about the media and the ways people consume media, are defined by media, learn to hate media and yet remain addicted to it.

While “The Princess” simply could have unspooled straight camera coverage of the royal couple’s 1981 wedding ceremony, it concentrates on the reaction of people in the throngs surrounding the church and the joyful commentary of people in pubs watching the festivities on “telly.” We later are shown ordinary people in a supermarket when a loudspeaker announces the birth of William, the first of Diana and Charles’ two sons.

The chorus of royal watchers grows louder and more divided as their marriage falls apart. The tabloids that exploited their popularity choose sides, with many taking the royal family’s party line. It’s at this point in the film when the man-on-the-street interviewees become even more impatient, imploring an intrusive media to simply leave them alone.

The most powerful clips don’t even involve British people. The film begins with tourists in Paris innocently videotaping the most familiar sights and then growing curious as something momentous appears to have occurred.

Near the film’s conclusion, we see a home video of four men on a Saturday night playing poker and watching TV. CNN appears to be glued to Paris, where there have been reports of an accident involving Diana. The initial reaction is one of eye-rolling annoyance. Isn’t there any real “news” to report? But when hours of conjecture and rumor finally give way to the first reports of Diana’s death, their faces register shock and visible emotions. It was as if a film they had been watching had taken a surprising turn. It seems to take them a beat or two to realize a real human being might be involved.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

CNN launches the four-hour documentary "Tricky Dick" (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon's public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

And then “The Princess” goes through the looking glass yet again, showing thousands of “real people” shedding tears for a personality they knew only on screen. In an interview in the days after Diana’s death, royal skeptic Christopher Hitchens, a man more given to reading and writing books and essays, seems completely at a loss in this TV-inspired emotional tsunami. And he is nearly chased from a park as mourners gather.

Angry crowds turn on tabloid reporters, blaming them for Diana’s death. At the same time, the sea of flowers inspires one unidentified commentator to recoil at “grotesque idolatry.” Similar to Hitchens, he seems aghast that supercharged sentimentality has turned the British people into a quivering, easily manipulated mob.

All of this for a celebrity royal few of them had ever met in “real life.”

— Set in South Central Los Angeles in the 1980s, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” (8 p.m. Sunday, Starz, TV-MA) follows a 15-year-old eager to “man up” and take his place in his family’s drug-dealing empire. One of the reasons I reacted so positively to the new Hulu series “This Fool” is because it introduced an element of humor to grim and familiar tales of “the street” like this while all the time making serious points about the toxic attitudes that glorify and perpetuate gang culture and violence.

— Just how “Tales of The Walking Dead” (8 p.m. Sunday, AMC, TV-MA) differs from the original and its sequel might be of interest to fans and completists.

