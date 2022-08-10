The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Poison pills

<strong>Q:</strong> What’s a “poison pill” in the business world? <strong>— H.L., Denver</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> It’s a strategy, often labeled something like a “limited duration shareholder rights plan,” that companies occasionally employ to deter takeover attempts. The threat of it alone can be enough to send would-be acquirers packing.

As an example, in 2012, activist investor Carl Icahn bought up 9.98 percent of Netflix shares, apparently positioning himself to start calling for changes at the company.

Netflix responded by implementing a poison pill strategy that would be triggered once a single investor owned 10 percent of shares (or an institutional investor owned 20 percent). At that point, the company would flood the market with additional shares, available at a discount to shareholders other than the would-be acquirer. That would have significantly diluted the value of Icahn’s shares. Icahn called the move “really reprehensible” and later began selling many shares, abandoning his pursuit of Netflix.

<strong>Q:</strong> Is it OK to have several IRA accounts? <strong>— B.B., Scappoose, Ore.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Sure. You might invest some money in a traditional IRA and also have a Roth IRA. (They offer different tax benefits, with the former giving you an upfront tax break and the latter the possibility of tax-free withdrawals in retirement.) If you change jobs, you might take whatever 401(k) money you’ve accumulated and roll that into a new IRA account so you can manage and invest that sum separately.

As long as you can keep track of the accounts, it’s fine. Note that the maximum IRA contribution in 2022 is $6,000, plus an additional $1,000 for those 50 and older. That’s a total maximum, so you could park $3,000 in one IRA and $3,000 in another this year but not $6,000 in each.

Fool’s school

Seeking competitive advantages

When seeking the most compelling companies in which to invest, be sure to look for competitive advantages. A business that has an edge, ideally sustainable, is far less vulnerable to existing rivals or new competitors stealing market share from it. Here are some examples of competitive advantages:

• <strong>Strong brands:</strong> A strong brand can give a company pricing power, enabling it to raise prices without losing too much business. It also can draw customers. For example, many consumers view shoes by Nike or Vans as preferable to other brands.

• <strong>Bargaining power:</strong> When a company is large, others will want to do business with it and might be willing to make concessions for that. Walmart, for example, can get favorable treatment from would-be suppliers.

• <strong>Low production costs:</strong> If two companies make the same thing, but one can make it less expensively, that company has an edge.

• <strong>Switching costs:</strong> If a company can get customers entrenched in its offerings, it can be hard for them to switch to a rival. If you’ve had a Gmail account for many years, for example, you likely will be reluctant to change email providers.

• <strong>Network effect:</strong> With a network effect, a company’s offering gets stronger when more people use it. For example, an online marketplace with the most buyers will attract the most sellers — and vice versa.

• <strong>Intellectual property:</strong> Ideas and processes that can be legally protected by copyrights or patents give companies a leg up. A company might also have proprietary technology, such as effective algorithms, that helps it outperform its peers.

• <strong>Differentiation:</strong> If you can distinguish your product from others by something other than price, such as quality or design, you might be able to charge more for it.

• <strong>Ecosystem:</strong> Connected offerings can be powerful. If you already have an iPhone and a MacBook, you might prefer to buy an Apple Watch over a different wearable because you’re entrenched in Apple’s ecosystem.

Some of the best-performing companies have multiple competitive advantages.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1880 and 1921, when two English companies that later merged to form my predecessor were launched. One helped build Heathrow airport, and both worked on the Channel Tunnel (“Chunnel”) linking England and France. I was spun off and went public in the United States in 2013. Today, I’m one of America’s biggest homebuilders, delivering 13,699 homes in 2021. My brand names include Esplanade, Christopher Todd Communities and my own name. I also offer mortgage financing, title services and homeowners insurance. I’ve been named America’s most trusted homebuilder for seven consecutive years. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to about 1950, when a guy who worked for an accounting company created an electronic counting machine called the “Glickiac.” I took on the name of Andersen Consulting in 1988 but in 2001 changed it to my current name, which emphasizes a focus on the days ahead. Today, I’m a major management consulting and technology services company, with a market value recently topping $180 billion and around 8,200 patents or patents pending. Headquartered in Dublin, I have offices in some 200 cities in 50 countries and employ about 710,000 people worldwide. Who am I? (Answer: Accenture)

The Motley Fool take

An energetic idea

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is a mixture of a regulated utility (it owns Florida Power & Light, the largest U.S. utility) and a clean-energy business. During the past 15 years, this combination has led to average annualized growth in adjusted earnings per share of 8.4 percent. That’s an impressive number because utility stocks generally are thought of as slow and steady performers.

NextEra also lays claim to being Earth’s largest producer of solar and wind power, and it aims to about double this capacity within three years. Solar and wind are real growth businesses for the company, which plans to spend as much as $95 billion on capital investments between 2022-25 (while increasing storage capacity as much as eightfold).

Some near-term headwinds, including supply chain disruptions and tariff issues, have caused investor concerns and pushed the shares lower; they recently sat about 16 percent below their 52-week highs. During the past decade, though, shares have risen by more than 18 percent annually, on average (20 percent with dividends reinvested).

If you like the long-term clean-energy prospects here, give NextEra Energy a closer look. The stock’s dividend yield is modest, recently at 1.9 percent, but that payout has been increased at an annual average rate of about 11 percent during the past decade. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended NextEra Energy.)