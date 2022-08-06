Mick Jagger unpacks but remains opaque

Epix presents “My Life as a Rolling Stone” (8 p.m., Sunday), unfolding in four parts, each a profile of and interview with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and the late Charlie Watts.

Promising to be a rock documentary unlike any other, it certainly starts out cataloging the shortcomings of the genre. Jagger, who just recently turned 79, is eager to discuss the strange echo chamber where artists and interviewees operate, each returning to well-worn stories, repeated so many times as to become legend. The process tends to put everything into an easily understood “box,” which Jagger hopes to unpack.

In addition to Jagger’s reflections, we hear from fellow Stones and other performers from Chrissie Hynde to Tina Turner. Jagger is the first to admit his influences, pointing to a clip of Little Richard he studied to learn how to keep an audience excited and engaged. He’s the first to admit he’s a professional “showoff,” an entertainer who egotistically struts his stuff for hours on stage, all for the benefit of an audience who might have waited years and paid considerable money to finally see the legendary band. To bring that stage persona into real life would be both absurd and obnoxious, he reflects.

The profile explores Jagger’s role as front man and manager of the band that became a “brand” in the 1970s, when bad management left them short of income.

As one talking head comments, Jagger talks like a proper Englishman in conversation and a Delta bluesman on stage. Jagger agrees with the consensus here that his singing voice is not exactly “good,” but is entirely distinctive. You know it’s Jagger the second he opens his mouth, and no one sounds quite like him.

Curiously, this history of the band focuses mostly on the Stones’ brand management and decades of touring, both very much the product of Jagger’s vision. Viewers of a certain age might notice albums never are mentioned and the creative trajectory that took them from “Beggars Banquet” to “Exile on Main Street” goes unexplored. His wedding to Bianca is mentioned in passing as a spectacle. Other unions, children and grandchildren go unmentioned.

The Rolling Stones here are presented as a well-oiled machine that shows up as regularly as the Blue Man Group or the old Barnum and Bailey circus. Decades of stories about being rock’s “bad boys,” or louche Satanic poseurs, androgynous troubadours and endless tales of riffs between Mick and Keith are dismissed as so much press agentry. It’s all an act, something Jagger is all too eager to confess.

• The 1953 romantic comedy “Roman Holiday” (7 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-G) is not only one of most beloved films of all time but perhaps the most influential, having inspired dozens of imitations and knockoffs — and not just on Hallmark.

The tale of a princess (Audrey Hepburn) taking a brief moment off the throne to mingle with ordinary folks including American reporters (Gregory Peck and Eddie Albert) also is steeped in the pop culture and politics of its time.

• A young boy (Jude Hill) comes of age in the 1970s in an Irish city synonymous with sectarian violence in the 2021 drama “Belfast” (7 p.m. Saturday; 7:10 p.m. Sunday, HBO), written and directed by Kenneth Branagh. Nominated for seven Academy Awards.

“Belfast” is the second major recent pop culture phenomenon to reach back to the time of “The Troubles.” The popular British sitcom “Derry Girls” follows a gaggle of high school students during the 1990s, just before the 1998 Good Friday Accords brought a sense of peace and some political reconciliation to Northern Ireland.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Celebrity siblings compete on three episodes of “Claim to Fame” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

• BBC America and AMC+ invite viewers to a four-episode seasonal tour on “Africa’s Wild Year” (7 p.m., TV-PG). Puleng Stewart (“Umva”) narrates.

• A Pilates instructor takes a hands-on interest in her client in the 2022 shocker “A Dangerous Affair” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• Summer is reluctant to go public with her famous pen pal in the 2022 romance “Love in the Limelight” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): A spate of deaths during military training in armored vehicles; Canada’s Fogo Island; a blind 15-year-old conquers the ski slopes.

• The Dodgers host the Padres in MLB action (6 p.m., ESPN).

• The king’s illness raises the prospect of Mary’s ascension and Catholic rule in the season finale of “Becoming Elizabeth” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

• Kevin balances gaming and dating on “The Chi” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• Murder at the senior center on “Grantchester” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• Amusement-park playthings revolt on “Westworld” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• “United Shades of America” (9 p.m., CNN) examines a recent spike in violence against Asian-Americans.

• Jackie scours the city for a missing girl on “City on a Hill” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

CULT CHOICE

A callous corporate downsizer (George Clooney) loses his grip when he develops feelings for a casual fling (Vera Farmiga) in the 2009 business satire “Up in the Air” (7 p.m. Sunday, TMCX).

SATURDAY SERIES

A daycare center becomes a crime scene on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Wall” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... An LSD-inspired suicide might not be what it seems on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC, r) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).

SUNDAY SERIES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Family Game Fight!” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A chip off Bleeding Gums on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Permission slips on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Caught between rival crews on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Lofty ambitions on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Lois feels no pain on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A hate crime strikes close to home on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Final Straw” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

