SOFTBALL: McNamara names 2013 graduate Rashenskas as new head coach

Alee Rashenskas knew she wanted to somehow make her way back to Kankakee County someday.

She just never imagined it would be within a decade of her high school graduation and undefeated, softball state championship-winning senior year of her 2013 graduation from Bishop McNamara.

And she definitely would have never guessed it would be to serve as the head coach of that very same softball program, but that’s exactly what happened Tuesday when the former infielder was named the head coach at McNamara.

“I knew ultimately that I wanted to come home someday, because I’m close with my family and want to be where they’re at, but I had no idea it would be so soon,” Rashenskas said. “[Approximately] 10 years sounds like long time but in the grand scheme of things it’s not.

“I’m still passionate about softball and can’t play at the capacity I used to, so coaching is the way for me [to stay involved].”

That capacity she once played at was some of the best softball in the area’s history, a two-time all-state selection and the shortstop for one of the best prep sports teams the area has ever seen, the 2013 McNamara squad that went 35-0 and won the IHSA Class 2A State title.

The reunion between Rashenskas, a former Irish standout, and her alma mater is the second such happening for McNamara the past three months, as the school also hired former basketball standout Khadaizha Sanders as the girls basketball coach in May, someone Rashenskas once roamed the hallways with as students at McNamara.

“I’m looking forward to the excitement we’re building,” McNamara athletic director Aaron Hamilton said. “The girls programs have had success prior to now and to bring that success these coaches had at McNamara into our programs, it’s hard to get that.

“You want to bottle that up and bring to all programs so to have that opportunity with basketball and now softball is just awesome.”

After her McNamara graduation in 2013, Rashenskas continued her softball career at Army West Point, where she graduated in 2017 as the program’s all-time leader in walks (84) and fourth in hits (223) amongst a myriad of career top-10 marks in school history and was a two-time All-Patriot League selection.

She then served in the United States Army until her tour officially ended at the end of June, although the internship-turned-job she took with Integrated Projects Management in Burr Ridge allowed her to come back home in January.

While in the army, she served in a handful of roles as a military police officer, including serving as a platoon leader for 42 military police officers in Fort Carson, Colo., before their European deployment and as the executive officer for the military working dog kennel, where she overlooked 22 soldiers and 18 dogs.

Hamilton believes that the unique life perspective Rashenskas gained as a 20-something will pay direct dividends to the student-athletes she will now lead.

“It really gives the girls a different perspective; she didn’t take what people call a traditional path,” Hamilton said. “She went to West Point, played softball, served her time and is now coming back to give back to these kids and coach at Mac.

“She knows dedication, she’s lived it and to pass it along to the girls is an outstanding experience for the kids.”

Rashenskas played under another former area standout player, Laura Harms, who led the Irish to seven regional titles and four state appearances in nine years at the helm, and was an assistant coach under Joe Tholl last season, who won a pair of regional titles in his two seasons leading McNamara.

For Rashenskas, who will be taking over the softball program as the school celebrates its 100th anniversary this school year, the opportunity to add to the tradition of McNamara athletics is something she looks forward to.

“I was thinking about it today, when I was driving home and saw someone that had a ‘100 years of tradition’ sign, what a cool year to take over,” Rashenskas said. “When I was a senior our class motto was ‘tradition never graduates’ and it’s really cool how they tie together, and just being able to take over and build the program way I envision it is such a cool opportunity. ... The program Laura started and that Joe continued, clearly it’s been a winning program and been successful, so to take it in the direction I want is super exciting.”

With the success the Irish continued to have with Tholl the last two years, culminating in a trip to the sectional finals last season and a combined 47-18 record, the decision to change coaches was a difficult one for Hamilton and McNamara.

“It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make in my career as an AD,” Hamilton said. “Joe is a great guy and I wish him the best of luck in future endeavors.

“I hope he finds success in the softball world moving forward, but it was definitely one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make.”

Tholl was not immediately available for comment.