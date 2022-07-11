Community Calendar: July 13-19

<strong>July 13</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Dr., Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>July 14-17</strong>

<strong>Country Theatre Workshop’s ‘The Little Mermaid’</strong>

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Country Theatre Workshop will present a production of “The Little Mermaid.” The theater is located at 1280 E. 770N Road or 2 miles north of Cissna Park on Illinois Route 49.

<strong>» Tickets: 815-457-2626; <a href="https://www.countrytheatre.org" target="_blank">countrytheatre.org</a></strong>

<strong>July 15</strong>

<strong>Senior Expo</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, Catholic Charities will host an expo for seniors to learn more about local services. Enjoy free resources, giveaways and more.

<strong>» 815-933-7791, ext. 9928</strong> (Bry)

<strong>Rockin’ on the Square</strong>

The Village of Manteno will host its Summer Concert Series from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Square on Second. The band Anthem will perform. Food trucks will be on site. Bringing chairs is encouraged.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a></strong>

<strong>July 16</strong>

<strong>Electric Lady event at Knack</strong>

From 1 to 9 p.m. at Knack Brewing & Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Ave., Kankakee, the brewery will be collaborating with Electric Lady Lounge for the release of a special new beer. New shirt designs, raffles and more will be available. Tacos El Guadalajara will be on site starting at 4 p.m. selling tacos.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/knackbrewandferm" target="_blank">facebook.com/knackbrewandferm</a></strong>

<strong>July 17</strong>

<strong>Guitar Show</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, the Chicago Regional Guitar Show will be held. There will be opportunities to buy, sell and trade guitars, basses, amps, effects, banjos, electronics and more. The cost is $20.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.guitartalkofficial.com" target="_blank">guitartalkofficial.com</a></strong>

<strong>July 19</strong>

<strong>Fire on the Square</strong>

From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Square on Second in Manteno, Intrinsic Arts will host a free monthly event to showcase local fire performance artists, musicians and build community. This is a participatory event. Bring poi, hoops, staffs, etc. Some practice props will be available for participants to try. A safety class will begin at about 7:30 p.m. and is mandatory for participation.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/IntrinsicArts" target="_blank">facebook.com/IntrinsicArts</a></strong>

<strong>Manteno Cruise Nights</strong>

From 6 p.m. to dusk, join the fun on Main Street and enjoy viewing various types of vehicles. Held in Main Street parking lot between 1st and 3rd streets.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:mantenocruisenight@att.net" target="_blank">mantenocruisenight@att.net</a> (Rich)</strong>