Marion graduates Institute for Organization Management

Daily Journal staff report

Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, recently announced that Sarah Marion IOM, President & CEO, of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, has graduated from the program and has received the recognition of IOM.

Awarded to all graduates of the Institute program, the IOM Graduate Recognition signifies the individual’s completion of 96 credit hours of course instruction in non-profit management. In addition, participants can earn credit hours towards the Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) or Certified Association Executive (CAE), certifications. Nearly 1,000 individuals attend Institute annually.

“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management.

“These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”