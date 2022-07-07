'Moonhaven' is certainly different

Sometimes you have to give a show credit for being strange and keeping viewers off balance. The first two episodes of “Moonhaven” stream tonight on AMC+, with new chapters dropping every Thursday.

Set deep in the 22nd century, the story involves an experimental colony on the moon that gives the show its title. Earth has been all but destroyed by pollution and endless war. The lunar base exists under a protective dome, nurtured by an artificial intelligence that has managed to create a verdant paradise. The AI behind this oasis has also cultivated an egalitarian society where children are raised collectively. When even your children are not your own, the need for coveting thy neighbor’s goods ceases. At least that’s what they believe on the moon.

The people, or Mooners, are cultlike, projecting both a wide-eyed innocence as well as a passive-aggressive pride in their superior ways. They also speak in a mangled syntax with newly coined phrases. Every one is Yoda, and no one makes eye contact. They don’t so much converse as proclaim.

These contrivances accumulate to make most of the dialogue wooden and delivered in flat monotones. At first, it seems like the worst acting imaginable, but you get used to it and then realize it’s all on purpose. Or at least you hope it is.

Emma McDonald stars as Bella Sway, a cargo ship captain from the dirty old Earth hired to ferry an ambassador from the mother planet on the eve of a migration of Mooners back to a home they never knew so they can reclaim the planet with a combination of technology and psychobabble.

Not to give too much away, but a rare murder takes place on the eve of Bella’s arrival, a mystery that ensnares her in outer space corporate politics. As an Earthling, emotionally scarred and cynical, Bella is completely immune to the hippie-dippy entreaties of the locals. To our ears, she’s the only one whose dialogue seems “natural” and unaffected.

Dominic Monaghan (“Lost”) stars as a Mooner detective assigned to the case. As a gumshoe, he’s pretty hopeless. One hundred years of peace, love and understanding do not make for suspicious minds or deductive reasoning.

In addition to its off-putting dialogue and purposely stilted performances, the special effects occasionally are minimized to a strange degree. We might be on the lunar surface, but many scenes look as though they were shot in a city park, with characters milling about similar to reenactors at some Renaissance Faire, complete with bad poetry, child choruses and a Mooner greeting acted out in interpretive dance.

Despite a 22nd-century setting, all the musical montages are set to mid-20th-century pop, including Jacques Brel’s “Ne Me Quitte Pas,” a breathy Peggy Lee version of “Me and My Shadow” and Elvis Presley’s comeback hit “Suspicious Minds.”

Not to give too much away, but I think “We’re caught in a trap!”

• Shudder streams the 2021 Argentinian shocker “On the 3rd Day.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Ryan Seacrest hosts the new family game show “Generation Gap” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• The “20/20” special “The Fatal Flaw” (9 p.m., ABC) looks at the small clues that foil “perfect” crimes.

CULT CHOICE

Judy Holliday, Jack Lemmon and Peter Lawford star in the 1954 comedy “It Should Happen to You” (5:15 p.m., TCM, TV-G), directed by George Cukor.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

SERIES NOTES

Job insecurity on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... The Real McCoy on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... The fourth season premiere of “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Under cover on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Missed milestones on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Specters rattle Sam on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Benson feels things deeply on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... “Don’t Forget the Lyrics!” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... A new threat on “The Flash” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... A tempting offer on “B-Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Too phobic to testify on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Mobsters galore on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jimmie Allen are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Dakota Johnson, Adam Scott and Carrie Underwood on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... James Marsden, Minnie Driver and Gayle appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).

