Community Calendar: Week of July 6-12

<strong>July 7</strong>

<strong>The Gathering Market</strong>

The market will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. by Tulip Tree Gardens Co. at 1236 E. Eagle Lake Road, Beecher. Featuring family farmers, select artisans, food, education and more.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.tuliptreegardensco.com" target="_blank">tuliptreegardensco.com</a></strong>

<strong>July 8</strong>

<strong>Mental Health Network roundtable</strong>

July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month and the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County is planning to try something new called “un-conferencing.” For the monthly meeting, taking place at 8 a.m. in the Riverside Medical Center Dining Room, the meeting will be led by participants of the Mental Health Network.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MHNKankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/MHNKankakee</a></strong>

<strong>July 9</strong>

<strong>East Side Market</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a market will be held at KCCSI, 657 E. Court St., Kankakee. Vendors are welcomed to sign up.

<strong>» 815-214-9675</strong>

<strong>July 10</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Reptile & Animal Exhibit</strong>

The monthly exhibit returns from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee. See chameleons, crickets, hamsters, guinea pigs, arachnids-spiders, snakes and more. Tickets cost $5 per person; kids 10 and younger are free.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.midwestexpos.com" target="_blank">midwestexpos.com</a></strong>

<strong>4 Ever Styling Parking Lot Party</strong>

At 1 p.m., Made For Me Boutique, at 45 N. Main St., Manteno, will be celebrating its fourth anniversary. They’ll be hosting a party with: Brew Head Espresso pop-up espresso bar; Cakeable cheesecake specialty; Dahling Blooms Flower Co.’s homegrown market; Miller Girl Candle Co.’s local handle candles; The Sister Shop Sister; Vibe Salon pop up braid bar; Wild Irish Rose Grazing charcuterie snacks; Logan Miller with live acoustic music, and more.

<strong>» 815-216-7595</strong>

<strong>July 12</strong>

<strong>Momence Cruise Night</strong>

From 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Momence on Washington Street, all antique cars and trucks are welcome to participate in cruise night by Main Street Momence. There will be a DJ, giveaways and raffles. This event will honor veterans.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.mainstreetmomence.com" target="_blank">mainstreetmomence.com</a></strong>