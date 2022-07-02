A glance ahead at July and summer

The Fourth of July weekend might mean fireworks for some, but it’s normally a quiet weekend for original television. It’s right up there with the days after Christmas and Thanksgiving, a rare admission by broadcasters and streamers that there might be better things to do.

Does anything say “slow weekend” better than a 25 1/2-hour marathon of “Gilligan’s Island” (3:30 a.m. Sunday, Sundance) episodes? But wait, it gives way to “Hogan’s Heroes” (5 a.m. Monday, Sundance)! Sundance? Robert Redford must be so proud.

And it’s not just a slow weekend. In some ways the biggest and most anticipated series of July already have begun. Netflix launched the second half of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” on Friday, the same day Prime Video debuted the Chris Pratt military thriller series “The Terminal List.”

If you’re waiting for summer’s most anticipated event, the “Game of Thrones” sequel “House of Dragons,” you’ve got a while. It makes its HBO and HBO Max premiere Aug. 21. A similar big-budget fantasy, the Prime Video Tolkien adaptation “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” debuts Sept. 2.

It might not feature dragons, but the Netflix documentary series “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” shows promise. Premiering on July 28, it recalls Hunter Moore, a man who described himself as a “professional life ruiner.” He founded a site called Is Anyone Up? in the 2010s, a hub for so-called “revenge porn” imagery.

“Hated” interviews multiple women who spent years trying to get unauthorized images removed from his site as well as crusaders who eventually brought Moore down.

Sometimes it seems true-crime docudramas are in a competition to find the most odious characters imaginable. “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” looks as though it might be hard to top — for now.

No summer, or July, is complete without Shark Week, a basic-cable tradition since the late 1980s. This year’s festival of deep-sea predators runs from July 24-31 on Discovery. Viewers also can catch it on the subscription streaming service Discovery+. Committed cord-cutters also can stream Shark Week on FuboTV and use a seven-day trial to watch it for free.

And July is also the month when Hallmark reminds us Christmas — and an onslaught of Christmas movies — is just a few warm months away.

• The odd-couple buddy-cop drama “We Hunt Together” (6:30 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA) returns after about two years. The U.K. import stars Eve Myles (“Broadchurch,” “Keeping Faith”) as a no-nonsense female detective, Lola Franks, partnered with the bookish Jackson Mendy (Babou Ceesay), a veteran of the British version of internal affairs. To Lola, he’s a cop who used to bust cops — a natural enemy. They both have problems of their own and a mutual distrust that they set aside to search for the sickos and predators who come their way.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• TNT embarks on a “Star Wars” marathon, beginning with “New Hope” (11 a.m. Saturday, TV-PG) through “Return of the Jedi” (5 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

• Paramount begins a three-day “Yellowstone” (10 a.m. Saturday, TV-MA) marathon, unspooling every episode of the first three seasons of the Dutton family saga.

• Check local listings for regional coverage of Major League Baseball (6 p.m., Fox).

• Classic cars go to the highest bidder at the Barrett-Jackson Live Auction (7 p.m., FYI), taking place in Las Vegas.

• The head of a pet rescue center schemes to break her boyfriend out of prison using a dog crate in the 2022 shocker “Jailbreak Lovers” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• Game designers contrive a nationwide scavenger hunt in the 2021 holiday romance “On the 12th Date of Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). It is July, after all.

• Unlikely partners (Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy) target a drug lord in the 2013 thriller comedy “The Heat” (7 p.m., HBO), directed by Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids” “Freaks & Geeks”).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Repeat reports scheduled on two helpings of “60 Minutes” (CBS): the legacies of the Martian Rover Perseverance and helicopter Endurance; advances in robot mobility; aircraft that rise and land vertically (6 p.m.); the Richie Boys, refugees from Hitler’s Germany who joined America’s espionage efforts (7 p.m.).

• The Philadelphia Phillies host the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).

• The Philadelphia Stars battle the Birmingham Stallions in USFL football (7 p.m., Fox).

• A vet student and a stray cat make a handsome firefighter question his status as a confirmed bachelor in the 2014 holiday romance “The Nine Lives of Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• A strange exile on “Becoming Elizabeth” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

• An Oxford don expires on the eighth season finale of “Endeavor” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• The docuseries “Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA) profiles the heiress and procuress, sentenced just this week to 20 years in prison.

• I know it became stylish to pile on Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but I’ve been holding a grudge against him ever since he starred in the 1999 desecration “Wild Wild West” (9 p.m., VH1, TV-PG).

CULT CHOICE

A horror film about a viewer’s obsession with a horror film franchise, “13 Fanboy” (8 p.m. Saturday, TMC, TV-MA) follows a disturbed fan who stalks actors from the many “Friday the 13th” movies and tries to replicate the violent death scenes of their characters. Real actors and “Friday” veterans playing themselves include Dee Wallace (“E.T.”), Deborah Voorhees and many others.

SATURDAY SERIES

Auto racing (7 p.m., CBS) ... Tensions rise on “Transplant” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... UFC action (7 p.m., ABC) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC, r) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A precocious teen steals a police helicopter on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

“Dancing With Myself” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m. r, and 8 p.m., r, ABC, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Vengeance becomes a dangerous obsession on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A mystery plane enters U.S. airspace on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).