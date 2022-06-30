Mental Health Network of Kankakee County plans July meeting

July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month and the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County is planning to try something new called “un-conferencing.”

For the monthly meeting, taking place at 8 a.m. July 8 in the Riverside Medical Center Dining Room, the meeting will be led by participants of the Mental Health Network.

“And it involves ... a snowball fight,” said founder Rhonda Showers in a news release on the event.

“That’s all I’ll say. I dare you to come have the best hour-before-work you’ve had in a while.”

For more information on the Network and upcoming events, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MHNKankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/MHNKankakee</a>.