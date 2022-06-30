Cartoon rock operas never die!

We’ve all heard about the emperor’s new clothes, but what about the story’s opposite? What if a rodent defied all that is natural and donned a pair of pants? That deepest of notions is explored with musical accompaniment in the new “rock opera” adaptation of the bestselling children’s book “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience,” streaming today on HBO Max. Technically, it’s streaming on the “Cartoonito” subsection of the streaming site. Jordan Fisher voices the eponymous naked mole rat, known to his friends as Wilbur.

Just what is the difference between a “rock opera” and a plain old musical? The Broadway show “Hair” was touted as a musical, but both “Tommy” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” arrived as rock operas, perhaps because they were released as LPs before committed to stage or screen.

TV shows down the decades have burst into song, some promoting themselves in rock opera vein, others simply as musical episodes. The seventh episode of the sixth season of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” titled “Once More, With Feeling” generally is recognized as the best musical episode ever presented.

During the years there have been musical episodes of series including “Scrubs,” “Psych” and even “Xena: Warrior Princess.” There was a 2003 episode of “The Powerpuff Girls” clearly inspired by rock operas of the “Tommy” variety, entitled “See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey.” It aired in the U.K. and Canada but was banned in the United States and seen only by “Powerpuff Girls” obsessives who bought the complete set of DVDs in 2009.

Some say the episode was banned because it offended Christian sensibilities, and others contend it featured a stroboscopic effect that left some viewers disoriented. Many of the songs and cartoons from “See Me” can be streamed on YouTube. Curiously, the episode is not included among the six seasons of “Powerpuff Girls” streaming on HBO Max.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The 1997 drama “Cop Land” (6:15 p.m., More Max) was critically praised and seen as a career reset for Sylvester Stallone. At the time, some suggested he should go for meatier roles. In the quarter-century since, Stallone has made three “Rocky” sequels and at least one return to “Rambo.”

• Viewers have their choice of the 1973 drama “Westworld” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-MA), starring Richard Benjamin, James Brolin and Yul Brenner, and the current TV adaptation (7 p.m., HBO, r, TV-MA), now in its fourth season.

• “Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” (8 p.m., HBO, r, TV-PG) profiles tennis star Chris Evert.

• The fat hits the fan as four couples try to survive the launch of their fledgling restaurants on the debut of “Me or the Menu” (9 p.m., Food, TV-G).

CULT CHOICE

Johnny Depp stars in the 1995 fantasy “Dead Man” (10:30 p.m., TCM). Directed by Jim Jarmusch and shot in stark monochrome, it was sold as a “psychedelic Western,” featuring an instrumental soundtrack by Neil Young and a supporting cast including Billy Bob Thornton, Iggy Pop, Crispin Glover, John Hurt, Michael Wincott, Lance Henriksen, Gabriel Byrne, Mili Avital and Robert Mitchum.

SERIES NOTES

A fanboy milestone on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A murdered judge had many enemies on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Three repeat episodes of “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m. TV-14, 9 p.m., TV-PG, and 9 p.m., TV-PG, ABC) ... Capt. James comes clean on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Hazel misbehaves on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A soft opening on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A radio star faces allegations on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Friends rally around our hero on “The Flash” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Rival homes on “B-Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A tussle with Marissa on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Terrorist bombs explode on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Heidi Klum and Ibram X. Kendi are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Dan White on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Cazzie David and Jonathan Ulman visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Jamie Dornan and Tessa Thompson appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).