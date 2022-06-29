The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

How to get started

<strong>Q:</strong> I want to invest in some stocks and maybe a mutual fund, too. How do I actually do that? <strong>— M.L., Kinston, N.C.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> For stocks, open an account at a respectable brokerage. (You can read about some good ones at Broker.Fool.com.) It generally is easy to do: You’ll fill out an application and deposit money into the account, then you can begin buying and selling. You probably can set it all up online, too. Most good brokerages will let you set up individual retirement accounts (IRAs) as well as regular taxable accounts.

Many brokerages offer access to zillions of mutual funds, so you might be able to invest in your fund(s) of interest in your brokerage account. (A workplace 401(k) account generally will offer some mutual fund options as well.) Otherwise, click over to the mutual fund’s parent company (such as Vanguard or Fidelity), and see if you can invest directly from there. Some funds have minimum initial investment requirements, such as $500 or $3,000.

You can look up mutual fund track records, fees and other information at Morningstar.com. Look into exchange-traded funds (ETFs), too — they’re similar to mutual funds but trade like stocks, with no minimum investment requirements.

Note that for many of us, low-fee index funds, such as ones that track the S&P 500, are the easiest and best way to get into stocks.

<strong>Q:</strong> I don’t read the footnotes in companies’ financial reports. Should I? <strong>— V.S., Syracuse, N.Y.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Ideally, yes — you can run across some useful things to know. These might include the accounting methods the company uses when preparing its financial reports, or the various interest rates that the company is paying on its debts.

Fool’s school

Get to know Warren Buffett

Learning about and from Warren Buffett can improve your money management and investing results.

Buffett turns 92 this year, and he has been diligently making money for more than 80 years. He has topped lists of the richest people in both the United States and the world many times, though his fortune is smaller now than it would be if he hadn’t been giving away billions for many years. The philanthropist — based in Omaha, Neb. — donated more than $4 billion in 2021, and he has given away more than $46 billion in his lifetime. Still, his net worth was recently $93.4 billion.

How did he get so rich? Well, by investing. He started working hard when he was still a young boy, and he bought his first shares of stock at 11. In 1965, he became the majority owner of Berkshire Hathaway, a struggling textile company. That company didn’t make him rich, but his various other investments did, and during time, he built Berkshire Hathaway into a massive conglomerate.

Today, Berkshire Hathaway encompasses many companies, such as Benjamin Moore, Brooks, Clayton Homes, Duracell, Forest River, Fruit of the Loom, GEICO Auto Insurance, International Dairy Queen, Justin Brands, McLane, NetJets, Pampered Chef, Precision Castparts, See’s Candies, Shaw Industries and the entire BNSF railroad. It also has a sizable stock portfolio, recently owning about 20 percent of American Express, 12.5 percent of Bank of America, 9.2 percent of Coca-Cola and 5.5 percent of Apple — Berkshire’s largest position.

Altogether, during 57 years, Buffett (with his business partner Charlie Munger) has grown Berkshire’s value by an annual average of 20 percent per year, about double the growth rate of the S&P 500 — enough to turn a $1,000 investment into more than $34 million.

Clearly, Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about business and investing. He also likes to share what he knows, and you can learn a lot in his annual letters to shareholders (at BerkshireHathaway.com) and in books such as “Tap Dancing to Work: Warren Buffett on Practically Everything, 1966-2013” by Carol Loomis (Portfolio, $18).

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1910, when my founder, then 18, sold two shoeboxes full of picture postcards in Kansas City, Mo. I soon was offering valentines and Christmas cards with accompanying envelopes. I introduced fancy gift wrap in 1917 and collectible ornaments in the 1970s. In 1984, I bought the Crayola crayon business. TV programs I’ve sponsored have won more than 80 Emmy awards. Today, I’m valued at about $3.5 billion, and I employ about 27,000 people worldwide. My Crown Media subsidiary boasts three cable channels, and I even have a real estate development company. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I’m the product of a 2018 merger between two optical giants, one of which was established in France in 1849, and the other launched in Italy in 1961. The latter name is dominant in the frame business, and the former is a lens-making titan. Some of my brands are Ray-Ban, Oakley, Oliver Peoples and Costa del Mar. My licensed brands include Giorgio Armani, Coach, Bulgari, Prada and Tiffany. My retail network has more than 9,000 stores worldwide, with names such as LensCrafters, Pearle Vision and Sunglass Hut. I’m vertically integrated, handling everything from design to manufacturing to distribution. Who am I? (Answer: EssilorLuxottica)

The Motley Fool take

A creative giant

For decades, Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) has been a leader in creative and business software, with many of its products now the gold standards in their respective industries. That includes Photoshop for image editing, Premiere Pro for video editing and Illustrator for vector graphics. Adobe’s digital media segment also includes Acrobat, an application for creating, editing and sharing digital documents via the ubiquitous PDF file format.

Adobe also offers solutions for analytics, marketing and commerce, helping organizations engage with and delight consumers with personalized content. Adobe’s two complementary suites of software (Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud) collectively facilitate the creation and delivery of digital content. The company has achieved a strong competitive position in multiple markets, which has translated into strong financial results. For example, in its first quarter of fiscal 2022, adjusted revenue grew 17 percent year over year, and cash flow from operations came in at $1.77 billion.

Adobe’s lineup of industry-leading products and its capacity for innovation should drive growth for years to come. And with newer creativity tools such as Substance 3D for 3D design and Aero for augmented reality, Adobe even could be a key player in the growing metaverse industry.

Recently, Adobe’s stock has been attractively priced. (The Motley Fool has positions in and has recommended Adobe.)