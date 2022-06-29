DAILY JOURNAL MAIL FAQs

Will I receive today's publication in my mail today?

Absolutely, yes you will.

It will arrive at your local post office early enough for you to receive your newspaper publication same day!

What if I don't receive my newspaper in the mail?

Please contact our customer service department at 815-937-3322. We will have stand by carriers available within each delivery zone for the first month that will be able to drop off your missed newspaper.

Why is the Daily Journal moving to the U.S. Post Office?

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we are having a difficult time hiring carriers to deliver your newspaper. Additionally, the gas prices continue to rise with no end in sight. We are very excited to partner with the U.S. Postal service.

What are my subscription options and will they change?

There are several options. Our best value continues to be The Daily Journal's five-day home delivery subscription that includes access to Daily-Journal.com and our Digital Newspaper. Additional print or website subscriptions are also available. Subscription options will remain the same. If you would like to subscribe please go to daily-journal.com or call Member Services at 815.937.3322.

Will the Daily Journal change in look or size?

Absolutely not! Same great newspaper, same size and great local news, happenings and sports delivered right to your mailbox.

Other Questions?

If we haven't answered all your questions; please contact circulation@daily-journal.com or 815-937-3322. We will do our best to answer all of your questions.