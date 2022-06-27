Sullivan back in court July 26

KANKAKEE — Darius Sullivan’s next court date is set for Thursday before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

The case was scheduled for Tuesday, but Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic was granted a continuance by Bradshaw-Elliott.

Pentuic asked for the continuance because of an unforeseen circumstance.

Sullivan, 25, of Bourbonnais, is charged with shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding Officer Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

The officers had responded to the Bradley hotel in regard to a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, were both indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury Jan. 21. They are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey on Dec. 29.