Manteno veterans update

There are currently 15 COVID outbreaks in group homes or long-term care facilities in the county that are working with the health department on contact tracing, Bevis said, including the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno.

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs on Wednesday reported 22 staff and residents at the veterans’ home tested positive for COVID-19 and one asymptomatic resident died a few hours after testing positive and receiving a booster. Since Wednesday, one resident and six staff members have tested positive, according to a written notification from the facility posted Friday.

A department spokesperson said 99 percent of the Manteno home residents and 92 percent of staff had received initial vaccine doses, while 97 percent of residents and 34 percent of staff had received at least one booster dose.