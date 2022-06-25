'Citizen Ashe' reflects on tennis pioneer

The original documentary “Citizen Ashe” (8 p.m. Sunday, CNN) profiles mild-mannered tennis star and unlikely activist Arthur Ashe. Born in 1943 in segregated Richmond, Va., a city that extolled its role as the capital of the Confederacy, Ashe and his brother were raised by a single dad after the early death of their mother. His father worked as the director of the city’s Black playground, a job that came with a house right next door to tennis courts.

Tutored by a local coach determined to mold Black tennis stars, Ashe was given a scholarship to UCLA, where he became good enough to be recruited for America’s Davis Cup team. As his rival and rough contemporary John McEnroe explains, the Davis Cup was the best you could get in the 1960s, 20 years before tennis became an Olympic sport and just before the explosion of professional tennis. Ashe was so convinced there was “no money” in tennis he joined ROTC in college in the hopes of becoming an officer.

“Citizen Ashe” does a good job of explaining his uneasiness with the stridency of Black activism in the late 1960s. Having been raised in the segregated South, where the slightest transgression could get you beaten, arrested or worse, he felt personally liberated upon moving to Southern California. After years of rigid social control, the last thing he wanted was for other people, even civil rights activists, to put words in his mouth. This reticence got him called an “Uncle Tom” at the time, but Ashe evolved in his own way and on his own terms, becoming an early and vocal spokesman for South African activist Nelson Mandela.

At the end of his life, Ashe became a spokesperson for a cause he never chose. Having contracted AIDS from an HIV-infected blood transfusion after heart surgery, he became an advocate for AIDS awareness and increased medical research. He died in 1993.

“Citizen Ashe” does a memorable job of putting a human face on a historical figure and his circle. We meet Ashe’s brother, Johnnie, who was so proud of him and determined to help his tennis career that he volunteered for a second tour of duty in Vietnam to ensure his brother wouldn’t have to go. We also learn that among Ashe’s many chores as a young boy was reading the newspaper to his father every evening. Ashe would come to represent cool urbane sophistication, the face of an elite sport. But while growing up, his beloved father could not read.

• Is “Westworld” (8 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA) a smart satire of comic book violence or just more of the same? Does the fact some of its characters are mere playthings — the victims of unimaginative “players” acting out their every lurid fantasy — redeem the fact the series is one long, lurid adolescent fantasy?

Season four opens with at least a dozen of the indicators that send me fleeing from any series. A glum looking guy (1) stares at himself in the mirror (2) before picking up a gun (3) greeting his musclebound bodyguards (6) wielding machine guns (7) and entering the sleek, futuristic office (8) of what is obviously a Mexican drug cartel (9). Then, The Man in Black (Ed Harris) arrives in some kind of drone/spaceship (10) to “negotiate” (11). Are we supposed to be impressed Harris (“The Right Stuff,” “Pollack”) is starring here, or depressed he’s cast in this cowboy comic book (12)?

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Check local listings for regional coverage of MLB action (6 p.m., Fox).

— Auto racing (7 p.m., CBS).

— The Birmingham Stallions host the New Orleans Breakers in USFL football (7 p.m., NBC).

— Decades of cable-inspired messy shenanigans are acted out in Rose Bowl Stadium, live from Pasadena, Calif., on “Slime Cup” (7 p.m., Nickelodeon).

— Nothing to do with Sylvester Stallone, the new series “First Blood” (7 p.m., A&E, TV-14) profiles notorious serial killers, with an emphasis on their first known murder. First up: Aileen Wuornos.

— “Planet Earth: Dynasties” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG) celebrates a royal macaque family from Morocco.

— The victims of the same cheating man turn on each other in an all-out social media war in the 2022 shocker “He’s Not Worth Dying For” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— When two weddings are wrecked by a jilted bride and groom, the separate victims unknowingly head for the same resort in the 2022 romance “Two Tickets to Paradise” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). Not to be confused with the 2006 romance “The Holiday” (7 p.m., HBO), starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet as jilted American and English women who swap homes during Christmas.

— A mere secretary (Diana Ross) becomes a fashion model and designer in the 1975 melodrama “Mahogany” (7 p.m. TCM, Saturday, TV-14; 6:30 p.m. Sunday, TVONE), co-starring Billy Dee Williams. At the time, both stars were under contract to Berry Gordon and Motown.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— NASCAR action (4 p.m., NBC).

— Scheduled on two segments of “60 Minutes” (CBS, r): Embassies under siege; new weapons against wildfires (6 p.m.); Tony Bennett; Peter Jackson and the Beatles; country star Chris Stapleton (7 p.m.).

— The Braves host the Dodgers in MLB baseball action (6 p.m., ESPN).

— Against the background of religious strife, the princess turns 15 on “Becoming Elizabeth” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— Taraji P. Henson hosts the 2022 BET Awards (7 p.m., BET, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Pop, TV Land, VH1).

— Set in Chicago’s South Side, “The Chi” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) enters its fifth season.

— A Mormon family goes missing on “Dark Winds” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14). This mystery has been renewed for a second season.

— The docuseries “Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA) examines the shadow world of a media heiress linked to an international sex-trafficking ring with an elite clientele.

CULT CHOICE

No other film both reflected and influenced America’s culture of political violence quite like director Martin Scorsese’s 1976 fever dream “Taxi Driver” (9 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-MA). Writer Paul Schrader created the character Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) after reading the diaries of Arthur Bremer, who had shot and paralyzed 1972 presidential candidate George Wallace. A loner named John Hinkley Jr. would become so obsessed with Jodie Foster’s performance in this film that he shot (and nearly killed) former movie star and president Ronald Reagan in 1981, all to “impress” the young actress. Judged insane, Hinkley was held in psychiatric care for decades, but was released just this month.

SATURDAY SERIES

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Casting entrepreneurial seeds on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A severed head to remember on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

Grandpa is grilled about his past on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Biblical plagues on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Linda’s big day on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... A psychic foresees danger on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Gainfully employed on the season finale of “Duncanville” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... The obligatory film noir episode of “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... An abandoned infant on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).