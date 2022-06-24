BASEBALL: Beecher Muskies season heating up

The Beecher Muskies, a semipro baseball team of the National Amateur Baseball Federation, are nearly a month into their 2022 campaign and sit at 12-5 on the season after defeating the Mid-Crest Pumas 16-10 on Thursday night in Chicago Suburban Baseball League action from Diamond Point Park in Bourbonnais. The Muskies are scheduled to play select home games at Diamond Point Park, away from their traditional home of Sippel Memorial Field in Beecher.

Leadoff hitter Andrew Olszewski had a five-hit day that included a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Jacob Bulthuis drove in three runs on three hits, including a triple, and scored three runs of his own. Camden Kearney drove in a pair of runs on a pair of triples, singled and scored three runs as all nine Muskies that went to the plate had at least one hit.

For more information on the Muskies, including a full season schedule, go to muskiesbaseball.com.