'The Bear' takes a bit out of restaurant culture

Sometimes the series that trade most heavily in swaggering machismo are ultimately the most pretentious. The new FX on Hulu series “The Bear” begins with a fantasy dream sequence featuring Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and continues, full throttle, throwing subtlety to the winds — in the Windy City.

We soon are informed Carmen is a world-renowned chef, brought back to the family joint, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, by his brother’s sudden suicide. Famous, or at least known for, uninspired spaghetti dinners and cheap sandwiches, it’s an odd place for a trained chef. His attempts to bring a more sophisticated menu meet hostile resistance from the staff as well as Carmen’s cousin, who greets his ideas and very presence with obscene tirades.

While presented as a “fish out of water” drama-comedy, the notion of a funky Chicago restaurant being turned into a Michelin-star tourist attraction perfectly represents current trends in marketing and cuisine. These days, the ability to “get real” and eat fancy in an Instagram-friendly dump is hardly a contradiction.

First, Carmen must get over his grief, his alienation from his family, his need to know why his brother took his life and the restaurant’s problem with creditors of the lowest order. And there’s a subplot about a vintage video game located in the restaurant that attracts a dedicated following of role-playing nerds — hardly the clientele Carmen desires.

This isn’t the first series to present a chef’s life as a pressure cooker. But it might be the first where the protagonist is screamed at for a solid half-hour. We know the stakes are very high for Carmen and his family. But will the audience stick around or quickly leave with a bit of a headache?

• Paramount+ streams the animated satire “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.” This movie-length comedy picks up where “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” (1996) left off, but a complication with a wormhole takes the boys from the Clinton era to the present day, where they have to acclimate to 21st-century customs and technology.

• Speaking of ageless franchises and pop throwbacks, the series “Menudo: Forever Young,” streaming on HBO Max, looks at the band’s enduring appeal, its many members and numerous controversies.

• Also on HBO Max, the comedy “Gordita Chronicles” follows the travails of a teenage girl (Olivia Goncalves) from the Dominican Republic whose family comes to America in the late 1980s. Wearing its ethnicity and pop references on its sleeve, “Gordita” will seem obvious to anyone older than 12. “Gordita” is an affectionate nickname for a slightly chubby girl.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A winner emerges on a two-hour “MasterChef: Junior Edition” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) finale.

• College talent lines up on the 2022 NBA Draft (7 p.m., ABC).

• The stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” (8 p.m., E!, TV-14) were recently convicted of fraud.

• Chase lets Zoe know about his past on “The Old Man” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

A gunfighter (Sterling Hayden) is the only thing between a lynch mob led by a female desperado (Mercedes McCambridge) and his lover and saloon keeper (Joan Crawford) in the 1954 Western “Johnny Guitar” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), directed by Nicholas Ray.

SERIES NOTES

A spy in the house of the lord on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A social media star vanishes on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Something’s missing on the season finale of “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Faculty night on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Prom memories never die on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Genealogy can be deadly on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Inside out on “Superman & Lois” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Doing rude things on “B-Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A client’s criminal behavior might have been caused by a tumor on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Reggie’s insecurities offer an opening on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Beto O’Rourke and Matilda Lawler are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Evan Rachel Wood, Chris Hemsworth and Conan Gray on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Sean Hayes guest hosts Natalie Portman and B. Scott on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Maya Rudolph, Werner Herzog and Ralph Alexander visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Austin Butler, Jeff Goldblum and the Zac Brown Band appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).