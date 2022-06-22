Readers confounded by digital coupon issues

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I signed up to receive downloadable coupons from a local supermarket via email in 2019. The system worked fine until about a year ago, when coupons I had downloaded disappeared before the expiration dates without having been used. Then, coupons did not appear on my list after I had downloaded them. I would try to download the coupons a second time and would receive the following notice: “Email Offer Has Already Been Added.” I then would buy these items from my store only to find some of the coupons I downloaded had applied and others had not. I complained to customer service, only to be asked to show the app on my cellphone to prove the coupons had been added to my list. I was unable do so because I own no cellphone and the missing coupons I downloaded would not appear on my list even if I did.

The frequency of lost coupons has increased to the point I have a dispute almost every time I shop at this store. I downloaded a coupon to buy a half gallon of milk for $1.87 this morning that did not appear on my list. I downloaded the coupon again and received the usual notice it had been added. When I bought the milk, I paid $2.29 because the coupon I had downloaded did not apply.

Last weekend, I downloaded a coupon for a free bag of organic nuts that did not apply when I took this item to the cashier. I finally managed to speak to the store manager who told me the offer had been rescinded, and even she was unable to receive a free bag of nuts using the downloadable coupon.

I feel I am a victim of fraud, whether intentional or not, because I receive coupons from this store that do not apply to the purchases of featured items.

Have you received any complaints from your readers regarding downloadable coupons? <strong>— James W.</strong>

I do receive a fair amount of complaints about electronic coupons. You’re not alone by any means.

If an offer is not applied at the register, the cashier clearly can see the terms of the offer and apply the discount at the register.

However, digital coupons don’t provide this kind of security to the shopper, especially when the shopper does not have a phone or tablet to view their loaded offers on once in the store.

Electronic coupon offers also can be withdrawn by the provider at any time. While these offers should be valid from the date they’re loaded until the expiration date listed on the offer, the offers also can be withdrawn before that date. I personally have seen electronic coupons disappear from my accounts at a variety of retailers, both before their expiration dates and before I had a chance to redeem them.