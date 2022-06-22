Community Calendar: June 22-28, 2022

<strong>June 22</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>June 23</strong>

<strong>Riverside Rx Mobile Food Pantry</strong>

From 3 to 5 p.m. at Kankakee Youth for Christ City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee, Riverside Healthcare will partner with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to provide health food options for families in need and those with chronic medical conditions.

<strong>» More info: <a href="https://www.riversidehealthcare.org/foodpantry" target="_blank">riversidehealthcare.org/foodpantry</a></strong>

<strong>June 25</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the Square</strong>

From 8 to 9 a.m. at the Square on Second in Manteno, join for Yoga in the Square. This yoga program is available on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, now through August.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a></strong>

<strong>June 26</strong>

<strong>Bears’ Autograph Show</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Inkcredible Autographs Sports Cards and Memorabilia Show will be held at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. Appearing will be Bears players Trevis Gipson and Doug Kramer Jr. (2022 NFL draft pick). Information on tickets for entry and autograph prices can be found at inkcredibleautographs.com.

<strong>June 28</strong>

<strong>Momence Cruise Night</strong>

From 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Momence on Washington Street, all antique cars and trucks are welcome to participate in cruise night by Main Street Momence. There will be a DJ, giveaways and raffles.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.mainstreetmomence.com" target="_blank">mainstreetmomence.com</a></strong>