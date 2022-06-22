Clarification:

In an update to Tuesday's story regarding COVID-19 vaccines, Kankakee County Health Department said it would postpone administering pediatric vaccines to 2- to 5-year-olds until Thursday, June 23, at its walk-in clinic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., as opposed to the originally planned start date of Tuesday. View the health department's Facebook page, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/kankakeehealth" target="_blank">facebook.com/kankakeehealth</a>, for more updated information.