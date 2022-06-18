Jackie Robinson and several summers of memorable music

The History Channel presents “After Jackie” (7 p.m. Saturday, TV-14). The documentary special commemorates the 75 years since the Brooklyn Dodgers and Jackie Robinson ended segregation in Major League Baseball.

“After Jackie” also focuses on the next generation of talent, personified by Bill White, Curt Flood and Bob Gibson, who endured racist attitudes well into the 1960s and ‘70s. Gibson, one of dominant pitchers of the 1960s for the St. Louis Cardinals, was consigned to housing on “the other side of town” when he attended his earliest spring training camps. He was also subject to prevailing myths that “Black players can’t pitch.” This despite the historical record of Satchel Paige in the old Negro Leagues.

Curt Flood brought the strident attitudes of the civil rights movement to Major League Baseball, challenging the league’s “reserve clause,” a legal practice that allowed teams to treat players like property, something Flood likened to slavery. His challenge came at the expense of his career, but he opened the way to players’ free agency, giving them the ability to negotiate higher salaries at the ends of their contracts. This would bring an exponential increase in all players’ salaries from the mid-’70s forward.

“After” also interviews Bill White, a Gold Glove first baseman, better known for his work as an executive and sportscaster, integrating those echelons of the game decades after Jackie Robinson donned a Dodgers uniform.

• “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” (7 p.m. Sunday, CNN) presents music by the Roots, Earth, Wind and Fire, Mickey Guyton, Robert Glasper, Yolanda Adams, Billy Porter and many more performers. The special’s music directors include Adam Blackstone and Questlove.

Viewers might recall Questlove’s remarkable 2021 documentary “Summer of Soul,” capturing a weeks-long festival of music and Black pride in Harlem in the summer of 1969. Relegated to a cultural footnote in a season long associated with Woodstock — which took place just weeks later — the music and its moment were revisited after years of research into archival concert films, news coverage and interview footage. “Summer of Soul” streams on Hulu.

• Want even more music? Co-director Bert Stern used his background as a fashion photographer to capture the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival in super-saturated film stock in the 1959 documentary “Jazz on a Summer’s Day” (12:15 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-PG). The set list offers a virtual encyclopedia of 20th-century jazz, from traditionalists Louis Armstrong, Jack Teagarden and Dixieland bands to the more modern sounds of Thelonious Monk, Gerry Mulligan and Eric Dolphy. Rocker Chuck Berry reminds the audience of changes in popular tastes. Scat singer Anita O’Day all but steals the show, and gospel singer Mahalia Jackson (also in “Summer of Soul”) closes the proceedings.

Stern’s cameras also capture a genteel yet hip audience representing a golden age of American style, a kind of effortless, unaffected chic that since has inspired generations of designers. One of the greatest concert movies ever made as well as a fashion time capsule, it evokes summer in all its intoxicating ripeness. A classic.

— Set in the explosive political tumult of the early 1970s, the eighth season of “Endeavor” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-14, check local listings) will be the last for this Oxford-based murder mystery.

As fans doubtless know, “Endeavor” offers a prequel to the “Inspector Morse” series, which ran from 1987 to 2000.

• A valedictory season arrives for “Animal Kingdom” (8 p.m. Sunday, TNT, TV-MA), its sixth. Adapted from an Australian series, it follows the travails of a less-than-organized crime family. Ellen Barkin played the matriarch for the first four seasons. The end of “Kingdom” coincides with the announcement by TNT and TBS both networks no longer will be developing scripted content — an end of an era for basic cable.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Regional coverage of MLB action (6 p.m., Fox). Check local listings.

— Auto racing action (7 p.m., CBS), live from Pensacola, Fla.

— The Colorado Avalanche host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals (7 p.m., ABC).

— After embarking on an adulterous affair with a doctor, a nurse chops up her husband and hides him in her luggage the 2022 shocker “Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— An artisan clashes with a handsome architect about the renovation of a landmark in the 2022 romance “Moriah’s Lighthouse” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— Terrorists threaten to execute airline passengers one by one until their demands are met in the 2014 thriller “Non-Stop” (7 p.m., HBO), starring Liam Neeson.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on two hours of “60 Minutes” (CBS): London’s Russian oligarchs; Nicaragua’s lost democracy; a profile of Trevor Noah (6 p.m.). Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; blindness as a gift; a profile of Michael Keaton (7 p.m.).

— The Astros host the White Sox in MLB action (6 p.m., ESPN).

— Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger are featured on “The Black Pack: Excellence” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Set in an enclave for British tourists in the 1920s, “Hotel Portofino” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) presents the romantic complications of owners, staff and guests. Prettier than it is deep.

— A charity event goes sideways on the season finale of “I Love That For You” (7:30 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Betty Ford’s (Michelle Pfeiffer) struggles with addiction inspire her to found rehab centers in the season finale of “The First Lady” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Leaphorn and Chee find a witness to the motel massacre on “Dark Winds” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— Undiscovered country on “P-Town” (9 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— Low-key doesn’t begin to describe the energy level on the surprisingly engaging series “Flatbush Misdemeanors” (10 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA), entering its second season in no particular hurry.

CULT CHOICE

The music of the Beatles propels the period fantasy “Across the Universe” (7 p.m. Saturday, HBO Signature), directed by Julie Taymor. Surviving Beatle Paul McCartney turns 80 on Saturday. To put things in some perspective, he was 21 when he appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and just 26 during the rooftop concert captured in the 2021 Peter Jackson documentary “Get Back” (Disney+).

SATURDAY SERIES

A power outage roils the hospital on “Transplant” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC, r) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).

SUNDAY SERIES

“Dancing With Myself” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Marge and Bart grow closer on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Along came a spider on “Bob’s Burgers” on (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... A favor from an ex on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Moonlighting on “Duncanville” on (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Office birthday parties on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Racial profiling on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).