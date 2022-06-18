BTPD's Summer Concert Series returns July 5

The Bourbonnais Township Park District and Fieldstone Credit Union have announced the lineup for the 2022 Summer Concert Series. The popular Summer Concert Series returns from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings starting July 5 through Aug. 9.

Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the best bands in Chicagoland as they perform in gorgeous outdoor settings. Concessions and food trucks will be available, and open coolers are welcome as you enjoy live music with no cover charge (donations always are appreciated).

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>.

<strong>JULY 5</strong>

<strong>Where: </strong>Perry Farm Park

<strong>Artist/Food Vendor:</strong> Silhouettes (Rock from the '50s, '60s, '70s and '80s)/MiaBella's Wood Fired Pizza

<strong>JULY 12</strong>

<strong>Where:</strong> Willowhaven Park

<strong>Artist/Food Vendor:</strong> Wild Daisy (dynamic country band)/Candy and Cake

<strong>JULY 19</strong>

<strong>Where:</strong> Perry Farm Park

<strong>Artist/Food Vendor: </strong>Mr. Myers (upbeat, danceable Caribbean Rock)/Monster Grilled Cheese and More

<strong>JULY 26</strong>

<strong>Where:</strong> Willowhaven Park

<strong>Artist/Food Vendor:</strong> Jolly Ringwalds ('80s tunes)/Monster Grilled Cheese and More

<strong>AUG. 9</strong>

<strong>Where: </strong>Perry Farm Park

<strong>Artist/Food Vendor: </strong>Matt Yeager (acoustic experience of all styles)/Candy and Cake