The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Fannie and Freddie

<strong>Q:</strong> What are “Fannie Mae” and “Freddie Mac”? <strong>— S.D., Wilkes-Barre, Pa.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Those nicknames represent the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., organizations created by Congress in 1938 and 1970, respectively. Both are designed to help ensure the U.S. has a stable supply of affordable mortgages.

They provide funding to lenders and then buy many mortgages from lenders, with the proceeds from those sales allowing lenders to issue more mortgages. This keeps mortgages available for homebuyers.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency explains: “By packaging mortgages into [mortgage-backed securities] and guaranteeing the timely payment of principal and interest on the underlying mortgages, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac attract to the secondary mortgage market investors who might not otherwise invest in mortgages, thereby expanding the pool of funds available for housing. That makes the secondary mortgage market more liquid and helps lower the interest rates paid by homeowners and other mortgage borrowers.”

<strong>Q:</strong> How much of my income should I be saving and investing for retirement? <strong>— H.L., Lexington, Ky.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> An old rule of thumb has been to sock away 10 percent of your pretax income, but that doesn’t serve everyone equally well. For example, if you haven’t been saving as much as you should have for retirement, you might need to start saving 15 percent, or even 20 percent or more.

A financial planner can help you draft a solid retirement plan. (Find a fee-only one near you at NAPFA.org.) Online calculators such as those at Calculator.net and Fool.com/calculators can provide some guidance, too. It’s also smart to learn what you can expect from Social Security — do so by setting up a “My Social Security” account at SSA.gov.

Fool’s school

Is it time to panic?

As of May 20, the S&P 500 Index, comprising 500 of America’s biggest companies, was down a sizable 18 percent year to date. The Nasdaq stock market was down much more — 27 percent. Large drops make many investors panicky. If you approach your investing in a rational way, though, you needn’t panic.

Understand the stock market is a terrific long-term wealth builder, but it doesn’t go up in a straight line. Volatility is to be expected. Stock market corrections (drops of between 10 and 20 percent) or bear markets (drops of 20 percent or more) happen about every other year, on average. Some might last years, but they usually last about six months.

To avoid reasons to worry, don’t invest in stocks with money you expect to need within five years — or, to be more conservative, perhaps 10 years. You don’t want to amass a bundle for a down payment on a home only to have the market drop right before you planned to sell many stocks. Park short-term money in less volatile investments, such as certificates of deposit or money market accounts.

It also is smart to focus on percentages, not points. The media like sensational headlines, such as “Dow Plunges 300 Points.” But in context, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average is about 32,000, a 300-point drop is less than 1 percent. Even large percentages aren’t portents of doom — the S&P 500 plunged by about 38 percent in 2008, for instance, but that was followed by double-digit gains in five of the next six years.

It often is best to just hang on through downturns, but there can be some cases when selling is the right thing to do. For example, if you have little idea exactly what a company you’ve invested in does or how it makes its money, it would be best to learn more about it or sell. Having studied a company and knowing it well will help during a downturn: You’ll know whether the company is facing long-term problems or if it has just retreated temporarily along with many other stocks.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1957, and I’m a product of several major acquisitions and a big merger. I’m privately held, but not a small operation, with annual revenue of about $20 billion. I’ve had more than 800,000 employees since April 2021, when I acquired the security specialist G4S, which had 533,000 workers at the time. (I now am among the 10 biggest employers both in the U.S. and globally.) With headquarters in Conshohocken, Pa., and Santa Ana, Calif., I offer security guards along with janitorial, landscaping, consulting and other services. I operate in more than 90 countries. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1912 — only nine years after the Wright brothers’ famous flight — when one man established a company after building an airplane in a rented church, and a pair of brothers started building seaplanes. The two businesses merged in 1995, and I was born. Today, based in Bethesda, Md., I’m a leading aerospace and security enterprise, recently valued at about $120 billion. I employ about 114,000 people worldwide. I develop everything from satellites to missiles, missile defense systems, radar systems, undersea systems, tactical aircraft and Sikorsky helicopters. I have I.T. operations, too. Who am I? (Answer: Lockheed Martin)

The Motley Fool take

A payment giant

PayPal Holdings (Nasdaq: PYPL) is a premier digital payment specialist with a promising future ahead. Other “fintech” (financial technology) companies might be nimbler and growing faster, but PayPal and its Venmo subsidiary remain formidable foes when it comes to competing for the youngest generations of consumers. According to Piper Sandler’s 2022 “Taking Stock With Teens” report, Venmo and PayPal ranked Nos. 2 and 4, respectively, among young people’s favorite payments apps (Apple Pay was No. 1, and Cash App No. 3). And PayPal’s “Pay in 4” was the favorite buy-now-pay-later service.

That’s all well and good, but the financials are what really matter. PayPal is experiencing a serious slowdown from early-pandemic growth levels, which has pushed down its stock price. But free cash flow still is substantial, topping $1 billion in the last quarter, and PayPal has a massive user base that continues to use its services, generating income. The company recently boasted 429 million active accounts, $1.25 trillion in payment volume in 2021, and 40,000 transactions per minute.

If PayPal can continue to manage steady expansion and increase profit margins as it scales up, the recent 75 percent drop from its all-time high last year will have been a great buying opportunity for long-term investors. If you think shares of PayPal might be a good fit for your portfolio, dig into it deeper. (The Motley Fool has recommended and owns shares of PayPal.)