The Motley Fool

Hyperinflation?

<strong>Q:</strong> What’s hyperinflation? Are we experiencing it now in America? <strong>— B.H., Honolulu</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Not at all. It’s true the U.S. year-to-year inflation rate in March reached 8.5 percent, the highest rate in 40 years and well above the average annual rate of about 3.1 percent — but that’s nowhere near hyperinflation.

Hyperinflation is extreme, rather rare and typically short-lived when it happens. Definitions vary, but it often is defined as a monthly inflation rate of at least 50 percent; it also has been used to describe a three-year cumulative inflation rate of 100 percent or more. In an environment of hyperinflation, prices for common goods can double within days — or even hours.

The folks at Ernst & Young Global recently opined that the following countries were experiencing hyperinflationary economies: Argentina, Iran, Lebanon, South Sudan, Sudan, Suriname, Turkey, Venezuela, Yemen and Zimbabwe.

<strong>Q:</strong> When investing in stocks, how big of a gain should I shoot for before selling? <strong>— T.W., Columbia, Mo.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> It’s best not to aim for any particular gain but to invest in financially strong companies that seem to have the most promising long-term growth prospects. Once you do, plan to hang on for at least five years, if not a decade or two — while keeping up with those companies’ progress and developments, to keep an eye out for any red flags and make sure they remain promising.

Yes, you might sell after netting a 50 percent or 100 percent gain, but that can mean you miss out on much bigger gains. Imagine selling shares of Apple or Microsoft years ago after doubling your money: Many investors regret doing just that. Great wealth built via the stock market often happens during many years.

Fool’s school

Hedge funds 101

Don’t spend any time regretting that you can’t afford to invest in hedge funds because, generally speaking, you’re not missing much.

Hedge funds look a bit like mutual funds — both feature the pooled money of many people that’s then invested by professional money managers.

But while mutual funds are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offer prospectuses detailing their investment strategies, hedge funds generally are structured as limited partnerships and face fewer restrictions on how they can invest their shareholders’ money. For instance, hedge funds can use more complex (and often risky) strategies such as investing with borrowed money, and they can invest in a wider range of things, such as derivatives and even currencies.

Some mutual funds charge a one-time “load” fee when you buy or sell shares, but many funds are “no-load.” Mutual funds get their income by charging a flat, specified annual fee, which averaged 0.47 percent of assets in 2021, down from 1.04 percent in 1996.

Hedge funds, on the other hand, were long known for their 2-and-20 fee structure, charging shareholders 2 percent of assets each year and also taking 20 percent of annual profits — with some funds charging more, such as 3 and 30 percent. (These fees have been falling, on average, in recent years, but they’re still far steeper than most mutual fund fees.)

Steep fees might be acceptable if a fund’s managers are investing money so brilliantly that shareholders still do very well. But that often isn’t the case. Some hedge funds really have delivered outstanding gains to investors, but many don’t. A Forbes article earlier this year noted that in 2021, a year when the S&P 500 gained close to 27 percent, hedge funds averaged a gain of 10.4 percent.

Fortunately, average investors can’t invest in hedge funds even if they want to. Only institutional investors (such as pension funds) or “accredited investors” (those with high net worths and/or high incomes) can do so. Average investors still can do very well, though, by investing in low-fee index funds.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1912 — only nine years after the Wright brothers’ famous flight — when one man established a company after building an airplane in a rented church, and a pair of brothers started building seaplanes. The two businesses merged in 1995, and I was born. Today, based in Bethesda, Maryland, I’m a leading aerospace and security enterprise, recently valued at nearly $120 billion. I employ around 114,000 people worldwide. I develop everything from satellites to missiles, missile defense systems, radar systems, undersea systems, tactical aircraft and Sikorsky helicopters. I have I.T. operations, too. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1946, when I was founded as an informal hotel referral system. (My average room rate back then was around $5.40 per night.) By 1962, my reservation system was the only nationwide one. A year later, my 699 member hotels made me America’s largest hotel chain. I entered Mexico in 1976. Today, based in Phoenix, I boast about 4,700 hotels in more than 100 countries and territories. My 18 brands span economy, upscale and luxury varieties and include Sadie, Aiden, WorldHotels, SureStay, and a chain with my original name. Who am I? (Answer: BWH Hotel Group (originally Best Western Hotels & Resorts))

The Motley Fool take

A logistics leader

E-commerce stocks have gotten smashed this earnings season, as more people return to in-store shopping. One e-commerce stock delivered a standout first-quarter report, though: GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) reported revenue growth of 14 percent year-over-year, and net income more than doubling.

GXO is the world’s biggest pure-play contract logistics company, operating high-tech warehouses for multinational companies such as Apple, Nike, Nestle and Whirlpool. The company is bullish on e-commerce, and its investments in areas such as reverse logistics (processing returns) make it attractive to retailers selling online.

If a recession arrives, the company is prepared, and will aim to grab market share. About 40 percent of its contracts are “cost-plus,” meaning that GXO charges customers a price based on a fixed profit rate over its own costs. That insulates it from inflationary pressures and also helps protect its profit margins. The company also has minimum volume requirements in many of its contracts to protect itself, and uses take-or-pay clauses, ensuring that customers pay a fee if they don’t ship the volumes they’ve committed to.

GXO is penetrating an addressable market worth $430 billion at a double-digit growth rate. And the stock recently looked well-priced, trading at a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio near 19. As other e-commerce stocks face headwinds, GXO looks well-positioned, and should win no matter which companies prosper at the retail level. (The Motley Fool has recommended GXO Logistics.)