The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Time value of money

<strong>Q:</strong> What does the time value of money refer to? <strong>— J.A., Clinton, N.Y.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> It’s a concept from the business world that assumes a dollar today has more value than a dollar in the future. That’s partly because of inflation eroding purchasing power during time and partly because investing today’s dollar can make it worth more in the future. (Test the concept for yourself: Would you rather receive a dollar today or a dollar in five years?)

Stock analysts and business school students incorporate the time value of money when performing complicated discounted cash flow analyses to arrive at an estimate of the intrinsic value of a company or stock. (There are also simpler ways to estimate a company’s value, using metrics such as a price-to-earnings or price-to-sales ratio.)

A DCF analysis features estimates of how much cash a company will produce during time, with future earnings discounted at a “discount rate” that’s essentially the rate of return investors would expect.

<strong>Q:</strong> I’m thinking of relocating in retirement. Where can I look up the cost of living in various cities? <strong>— C.L., Phoenix</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Go to Numbeo.com/cost-of-living — it provides the cost of living in many cities and countries. It offers some detailed category breakdowns, and you can compare locations. For example, it recently showed Atlanta with rent prices and grocery prices 12.6 percent and 7.8 percent lower, respectively, than those in Denver.

A little searching online can turn up more cost-of-living calculators — some including health care data, which is important for many people, especially those in or near retirement. MyMove.com/cost-of-living provides specific examples of health care costs for cities in the United States.

Fool’s school

When to be fearful or greedy

Superinvestor Warren Buffett has recommended simple, low-fee index funds — such as those that track the S&P 500 — for most investors. The beauty of such funds is you can just keep adding money to them during time, no matter what the market is doing, and they’ll deliver about the same return as the index (less fees). Many investors would rather invest some or much of their money in individual stocks, though. That takes more work, and it’s not always easy — especially at times like this.

The stock market has declined sharply during the past few months, with the S&P 500 recently down more than 18 percent since the beginning of the year. Quite a few previously high-flying stocks (the kind that attract a lot of investors) have fallen by 50 percent — and some by much more. That easily can rattle investors, and the falling market reflects many of them frantically selling.

Some of those investors might be selling because they no longer have faith in their investments, and that’s fine. Others, though, are selling in a panic simply because their peers are selling. That’s generally the wrong thing to do in a big market sell-off, though — because that’s when great stocks are often on sale.

Buffett also has advised investors that if they “insist on trying to time their participation in (stocks), they should try to be fearful when others are greedy and greedy only when others are fearful.” In other words, if everyone’s buying and the market is surging, tread carefully, as many stocks will be overpriced. And when the market drops sharply, that’s a great time to go shopping. Buffett’s advice is essentially another way of saying “buy low, sell high” — the main way to make money in stocks.

Pronounced volatility in the market such as we’ve recently experienced can be stressful and even frightening, though. You might reduce your stress by reading more about investing and understanding that the market will always be volatile. Remember, too, that every crash has been followed by a recovery.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1946, when I was founded as an informal hotel referral system. (My average room rate back then was around $5.40 per night.) By 1962, my reservation system was the only nationwide one. A year later, my 699 member hotels made me America’s largest hotel chain. I entered Mexico in 1976. Today, based in Phoenix, I boast about 4,700 hotels in more than 100 countries and territories. My 18 brands span economy, upscale and luxury varieties and include Sadie, Aiden, WorldHotels, SureStay and a chain with my original name. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1978, when two friends came up with the idea for me at a Los Angeles coffeehouse. The next year, I opened two hardware stores in Atlanta — each far bigger than any local competitor, with about 60,000 square feet and some 25,000 products. By 1990, I was the biggest home improvement retailer in the United States. Today, I’m the largest in the world, with about 2,300 stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. I employ about a half-million workers and raked in $151 billion in sales in fiscal 2021. Who am I? (Answer: The Home Depot)

The Motley Fool take

A mighty river indeed

Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) recently turned in its first quarterly loss since 2015, and its stock was recently down a whopping 43 percent from its high in July. Is the company in big trouble? Should investors steer clear? Not at all.

Amazon’s loss occurred in a tumultuous period. Russia’s war on Ukraine has sent fuel prices soaring. Management has noted the cost to ship overseas containers has more than doubled from pre-pandemic levels, and inflation pressures collectively added $2 billion in expenses compared to last year. Amazon’s net loss also reflects $8.2 billion in unrealized losses from its stock investment portfolio. Without those factors, Amazon would have netted billions in profit.

The company still benefits from an ironclad competitive position in the e-commerce industry. Its marketplace accounted for 41 percent of online retail sales in the U.S. last year, far more than the next 14 retailers combined. The company has an extensive fulfillment and logistics network, giving it much control over shipping costs and delivery times. It also dominates the cloud computing industry, and it is gaining ground in a third high-growth market: digital advertising.

Amazon’s stock, recently trading at 2.3 times sales — its cheapest valuation in the past six years — looks attractively priced for long-term investors. (John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors.)