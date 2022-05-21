HBO celebrates long association with George Carlin

The two-part profile “George Carlin’s American Dream” (7 p.m. Saturday, HBO, TV-MA) concludes. Perhaps second only to Richard Pryor, Carlin is the most influential comedian to emerge from the turbulence of the 1960s and ‘70s.

Carlin’s highly personal and strangely logical takes on society’s absurd norms won him a faithful audience that reveres him years after his death in 2008.

He was the host of the very first episode of “Saturday Night Live” in 1975 and had numerous stand-up specials on HBO over the decades. You could make a case that HBO was all but created to showcase talent like Carlin’s, whose material transcended the limitations of “The Tonight Show” or other broadcast venues.

Even before that, Carlin, like many topical stand-up comedians, attracted a faithful audience with his comedy LPs, most notably his album “Class Clown,” released in 1972. Just as his cable stand-up specials skirt the FCC’s broadcast standards, his albums featured material, like “Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television,” that would be subject to fines if aired on FM radio.

“American Dream” includes interviews with friends and family and the many comedians and performers he inspired, including Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Colbert, Bill Burr, Bette Midler, W. Kamau Bell, Sam Jay, Judy Gold and Jon Stewart.

“George Carlin’s American Dream” can also be streamed on HBO Max.

• Exploring the “family values” of the animal kingdom, “Planet Earth: Dynasties” (7 p.m. Saturday, BBC America, TV-PG) enters its second season.

Over the course of six episodes narrated by Richard Attenborough, “Dynasties” explores ways that puma, elephant, cheetah, hyena, meerkat and macaque mothers feed, protect, train and nurture their young, often against terrifying odds.

In the first segment, we follow a puma family against the backdrop of South American desert plains and mountains, where food is hard to come by and young cubs are easy prey for other carnivores and marauding puma males who will kill cubs sired by other males. It’s a jungle out there.

“Dynasties” also includes “making of” segments that explain how the camera crew followed their puma “stars” by foot, essentially embedding themselves with the giant cats. The puma mother quickly learned to ignore the camera-wielding humans, but her cubs were more curious.

• A full seven episodes over three nights are devoted to “Two Shallow Graves” (8 p.m. Sunday, ID, TV-14), a true-crime docuseries also streaming on Discovery+.

“Graves” follows a well-documented case that has already inspired a spate of books and amateur sleuthing. In 2010, Joseph McStay, his wife and two children left their Southern California home and vanished without a trace. Three years later, a motorcyclist on a lonely stretch of desert road came upon human remains. Authorities quickly concluded that these were the bludgeoned remains of the McStay family.

While no DNA or fingerprint evidence could be found, suspicion fell upon McStay’s friend and business partner Charles “Chase” Merritt, who was linked to the crime by prosecutors when they learned that he had written tens of thousands of checks on McStay’s account.

But is financial fraud a strong enough motive to inspire such a brutal crime, and evidence enough to convince a jury to convict in a case with a possible death sentence? And can this story sustain itself over seven hours?

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Nashville and Atlanta clash in MLS soccer (6:30 p.m., Fox).

• The Birmingham Stallions host the Michigan Panthers in USFL football (6:30 p.m., NBC).

• The Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

• A desperate mother evades authorities to rescue her daughter from killers in the 2022 shocker “Disappearance in Yellowstone” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• Smitten with a judge at a canine competition, a dogless woman seeks to adopt in the 2022 romance “Romance to the Rescue” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Natasha Lyonne hosts the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Japanese Breakfast.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Two hours of “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS).

• A winner emerges on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• “Lucy Worsley Investigates” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) examines evidence of King George III’s mental illness.

• John and Mo honeymoon at Camp David on “Gaslit” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

• “The Time Traveler’s Wife” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) is pretty dreadful.

• A cancer charity event gets awkward on “I Love That For You” (7:30 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (8 p.m., CNN) looks at how Italian cuisine revived London’s restaurant scene.

• Betty’s vocal support for women’s rights puts her husband in a jam with his party and staff on “The First Lady” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• Jack’s situation grows precarious on “Ridley Road” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

CULT CHOICE

A tennis star’s (Farley Granger) chance encounter with a deranged man (Robert Walker) turns deadly in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1951 adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel “Strangers on a Train” (3:15 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-PG).