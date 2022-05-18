BASEBALL: Milford takes control against Watseka to return to regional finals

MILFORD — When Milford’s baseball team was eliminated in the sectional championship round of the IHSA Class 1A postseason last year, the Bearcats already were chomping at the bit for the 2022 postseason in which they would return almost their entire team with another year of experience under its belts.

And the Bearcats showed why they have such high hopes for a postseason push again this season on Wednesday, when Nicholas McKinley and Nicholas Warren led the offensive to a 15-run outburst by the end of the second inning and Payton Harwood had another stellar start, giving the Bearcats a 15-0 win against Watseka in the IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional semifinals.

“A lot of these juniors and sophomores got a lot of experience going to the sectional championship last year,” Bearcats coach Greg DeWerff said. “There’s not a lot of nerves; they know how to play good baseball and know their roles, and they don’t deviate from them too often.”

Harwood turned in a perfect first inning on just 10 pitches to quickly send the home team to the plate, where they found success almost instantly.

After Warriors starter Kobe Stevens forced an Adin Portwood flyout, Sawyer Laffoon reached on an error and, after stealing second and taking third on a wild pitch, scored on Chase Clutteur’s line drive single to center.

A Max Cook RBI single, an error and an Owen Halpin sacrifice fly cleared the bases and made it a 4-0 ballgame before McKinley walked and Carson Shields was hit by a pitch to set up a Harwood RBI single and Portwood RBI double to wrap up a six-run first.

“Our approach is barrels, bases and bunts, in that order,” DeWerff said. “We’re trying to hit the ball hard, trying to pick up tendencies on the mound and, if needed, we like to bunt and try [to] cause some chaos on the bases, and today, we executed.”

The Warriors threatened in the second with a Ty Berry leadoff walk and two-out single off the bat of Andrew Shoemaker that put runners at the corners, but Harwood bounced back with an inning-ending strikeout.

That set the stage for a game-breaking power surge from the Bearcats’ two seniors, McKinley and Warren, who each hit round-trippers as part of a nine-run second frame.

McKinley roped a two-run missile to left, and Warren hit a moonshot over the Milford green monster in center field on a dinger that hit the roof of the school beyond the fence.

“[It’s] the drills we’ve been doing in practice,” Warren said of what led to the barreling barrage. “We’ve been working on bat path a lot, and it’s keeping me from popping it up and actually driving the ball.”

Harwood, a junior right-hander, tossed the first three innings, allowing two hits and striking out five before Portwood tossed a scoreless fourth to close things out.

Half of a four-man staff that also includes Warren and Beau Wright, DeWerff said he knows he has the pitching staff, which he called “a group of guys who can throw it,” required to earn more postseason hardware, with Harwood displaying that Wednesday.

“He filled up the strike zone early and often, and he used his defense,” DeWerff said. “He didn’t get into many deep counts, he pitched inside on guys and got in their kitchen, which created a lot of ground balls and swings and misses.”

The Bearcats improved to 16-8 and will face the winner of today’s semifinal between Grant Park and St. Anne for all the regional marbles. Watseka saw its season come to an end with a 5-14 record.

But the Warriors saved their best ball for the end of the season, as they entered Wednesday on a three-game winning streak and had won four of their past six games, including Monday’s regional quarterfinal at Grace Christian, with all of those wins coming against teams ranked higher in the sub-sectional than the 10th-seeded Warriors.

“We didn’t start the season very well; we had one win when the regional seeds came out, and in the past week and a half, we beat the 2-seed [Armstrong], the 4-seed [Cissna Park], the 6-seed [Schlarman] and then the 9-seed in our regional [Grace Christian] to get to today,” Watseka coach Stephen Rigsby said. “We’ve been playing good baseball, we just ran into a buzz saw today.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Warren was a triple shy of the cycle with three runs and two RBIs. Clutteur singled twice, scored twice and drove in a pair. McKinley also had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Cook had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Portwood added a single, a double, a run and an RBI.

Shoemaker, Berry and Brayden Ketchum had Watseka’s hits.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Bearcats, the top seed of the sub-sectional, will face the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 3 Grant Park and No. 7 St. Anne at 1 p.m. Saturday in Milford.