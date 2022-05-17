SOFTBALL: Manteno scores 11 unanswered in regional win over Wilmington

MANTENO — If Forrest Gump’s mother ever had gotten the fortune to watch the Manteno softball team play, her son’s signature phrase might have ended up being, “Life is like the Manteno lineup — you never know what you’re gonna get.”

In Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinal against Wilmington, the Panthers got a few bloop hits, a few bops, some smart baserunning and took advantage of some Wilmington miscues to erase an early 1-0 deficit and advance to Friday’s regional championship with an 11-1 victory in five innings.

“We had our all-conference meeting [Monday], and one of things I told the coaches and one of my favorite things about this team is you never know how runs are going to happen,” Manteno coach Josh Carlile said. “You never know where hits are going to come from in our lineup, and that’s so hard to coach against. … It’s just the girls playing aggressively and playing with freedom, making decisions without me or [assistant coach] Kylie [Johnson] having to tell them and putting pressure on the other team.”

The Panthers (23-3) faced early pressure. After the Wildcats’ Anna Liaromatis drew a leadoff walk to open the game, she made it all the way to third on the next batter when Jenna Jackson reached safely on an error on her sacrifice bunt attempt, putting ducks on the pond with no outs.

Olivia Hansen singled Liaromatis home before Manteno left fielder Kenzie Hespen came up firing to catcher Avery Osborn, catching courtesy runner Skylar Rossow to end the inning.

That was the lone hit the Wildcats mustered up against Alyssa Dralle, who quickly settled in to twirl a complete-game one-hitter, striking out three and issuing two walks.

“I love how 99 percent of the time she comes out strong with a first-pitch strike to get ahead and get batters out,” Osborn said of her battery mate. “Her curveball is really good, and I love using that as a point of attack.”

As Dralle settled in, the Panthers went to work offensively, putting up back-to-back big innings in the second and third. Osborn led off the second with a walk, moved to second on a Dralle groundout and then got to third on an Ava Peterson single.

Osborn scored the first run of the night for Manteno on a wild pitch, something Peterson did two pitches later and something Ava Pequette did two batters later.

After Osborn crossed the plate and got the Panthers on the board, she brought her energy into the dugout, where it exploded as the Panthers began pushing runs across the board.

“She is our team leader, our captain, our hype girl; whatever you want to call her, she’s our person, and as she goes, we go,” Carlile said of Osborn. “Whenever she gets rolling it’s contagious, and the nice thing is she’s never not going.

“Some kids might have a game where they’re down, but she’s never down,” he added. “She’s just about making her team better, and it’s awesome.”

The Panthers plated another on an error and a fifth run in the second on Syd Sosnowski’s RBI groundout but went right back to work in the third. Osborn, Dralle and Peterson singled before Pequette drew an RBI walk.

A Hespen sacrifice fly precluded a Peterson run on a wild pitch and Pequette run on an error to put Manteno in total control, with Macy Iwanus putting an end to the game in the fifth when she drove in Hespen and Peterson with a two-run single to end the game via the 10-run rule.

For Wilmington coach Jack Skole, seeing such a talented Wildcats team have the struggles they had Tuesday was a heartbreaking way to end an 11-10 season.

“I just love this team,” Skole said. “This is one of the more athletic teams I’ve had; the problem is they just give up a bit on themselves and take it too hard.

“You can’t have that letdown against Manteno; we know to cover home plate, to cover a base or to back up. ... They just didn’t perform how they need to, and I’ve told them since the brackets came out, you have to play solid, solid softball for seven innings to beat [Manteno].”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Iwanus and Peterson each had three-hit days that included doubles. Iwanus drove in a pair, and Peterson scored three runs. Hespen had a single, a double, two runs and an RBI. Pequette and Osborn each scored twice.

Hansen had the lone Wilmington hit. She also pitched a complete game for the Wildcats and allowed 11 runs (seven earned) on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Panthers will host Friday’s regional championship against the winner of today’s semifinal between Seneca and Peotone. They’re looking to win their second straight regional after slightly surprising their head coach with a regional plaque last spring.

But this season, Carlile knows his team is talented and capable of doing big things.

“They understand the process now,” Carlile said. “They’ve gotten a couple hundred at-bats under their belts the last few seasons; they understand what it is to play in a regional title game in front of a big crowd.

“It’s a big thing to have experience, and these girls have it.”