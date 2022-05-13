GIRLS SOCCER: Piper propels Peotone to regional crown

BRAIDWOOD — Teams have spent all season trying to figure out how to limit Peotone’s Dani Piper, but seldom have their attempts been successful.

As an Illinois Central Eight Conference rival, Reed-Custer, in the midst of a meteoric rise of its own in the conference hierarchy this spring, already saw how dangerous Piper can be when she tallied a goal in the Blue Devils’ 3-0 regular season victory, but Piper saved some of her best work for Friday’s IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional championship against the Comets.

The senior secured a hat trick and dished out an assist as well to lead the Blue Devils to a 5-1 victory, giving the program its fifth regional crown in program history.

“Being a senior, it hits you before the game that it’s all over if we lose,” Piper said. “My freshman year, we won the regional championship, and it feels great to win it again as a senior and maintain that standard we set back then.”

It was the Comets who came out aggressive in the first handful of minutes, spending most of those first few minutes in control of possession.

But seven minutes in, Jenna Hunter booted a deep kick after a save, finding Madi Schroeder, who fed Piper for her first of three scores on the day to give the Blue Devils a lead they held for the remaining 73 minutes.

“I thought our intensity coming out was the difference,” said Peotone Coach Justin Meyers. “We knew Reed-Custer was going to give us a great effort and they did. It was just about coming out focused and ready to play.”

Piper and Schroeder, teammates in both basketball and soccer, showed how brilliant their chemistry is by assisting each other on their first goals of the game that came eight minutes apart, as Piper quickly returned the favor to feed Schroeder for a goal that took the wind out of the Comets’ sails.

“Madi is my best friend on and off the field, Piper said. “I’m always cheering for her and looking for her on the field. I trust her with the ball and she trusts me. I think that trust has helped us win a lot of games together.”

Fourteen minutes later, Piper scored her second goal to give Peotone a commanding 3-0 lead at halftime.

Reed-Custer showed no quit after halftime, cutting the lead to 3-1 on a goal from junior Caelan Cole to give the Comets life. The Comets had plenty of scoring opportunities in the ensuing minutes as Reed-Custer continued to rally, however, Peotone keeper Jenna Hunter was able to prevent another goal from slipping through the net.

Shroeder scored the next goal on a header with 13:46 left on a corner kick from Piper to give all the momentum back to Peotone.

Piper secured her hat trick with a goal in the final five minutes to give the Blue Devils a comfortable 5-1 win.

“Her will to win and determination is what separates her,” Peotone coach Justin Meyers said of his captain. “She will take a girl off the dribble, catch a leg from somebody else and still be able to stay on her feet and then beat another girl off the dribble.

“The combination of her hard work and skill is like a cheat code out there.”

Reed-Custer’s season ended Friday, but not before having the most successful season in program history, setting records for most wins and most goals in a season. The Comets saw a tremendous turnaround, finishing with a 10-5 record, a vast improvement over last year’s 1-13 mark under the tutelage of first-year head coach Aaron Vasil.

“The first thing I did when I got hired was called some of the girls I used to coach that didn’t play last year and convinced them to come back and give it a chance,” Vasil said. “From there we built strong camaraderie and things really clicked well for us from there.

“Our goal was to work hard and make this season a positive memory and we succeeded in that.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Blue Devils (10-5-1) will face Chicago University Prep in the IHSA Class 1A Manteno Sectional semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.