Mother's Day and TV mothers

TV has a weird relationship with Mother’s Day because TV so often has been weird to mothers.

In so many shows airing over so many decades, mothers were all but wiped out. From “My Three Sons” to “Bonanza” to “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Family Affair” to “Diff’rent Strokes” and “My Two Dads” and “Full House” and “iCarly,” the emphasis was on children being raised either by sad widower fathers or an odd assortment of uncles and guardians.

The lessons of early television were fairly severe. Either you dressed up in pearls to wash dishes like Mrs. Cleaver on “Leave It to Beaver,” or you were liquidated.

When mothers did show up and have a personality to be reckoned with, the series often were considered subversive or worse. It’s interesting to think how “Roseanne” was received in the late 1980s. It was as if TV mothers never could have a cranky attitude. On the other hand, it took an actor on the level of John Goodman to convince us he would want to put up (or wake up) with Roseanne Conner every day.

While TV dads were forgiven for nearly anything, it’s a rare television mother who could express both affection and consternation on a vaguely human level. People loved Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham), but she was entirely too knowing, chatty and caffeinated to be believed. In her own way, the exalted Clair Huxtable (Phylicia Rashad) hearkened back to the too-perfect moms of the 1950s.

The TV moms who most stand out as believable are Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), of “That ‘70s Show”; Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), on “Malcolm in the Middle”; and Rochelle (Tichina Arnold), of the underappreciated “Everybody Hates Chris.” Nancy Walker’s Ida Morgenstern might have been too over-the-top for some. But not for “Rhoda.”

Patricia Heaton, of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” would make the cut if not for the fact the sitcom pretty much ignored her kids to emphasize their relationship with Ray’s (Ray Romano) formidable mother (Doris Roberts).

And no TV mother was more formidable than Livia Soprano (Nancy Marchand), the most dangerously passive-aggressive mom in the history of television or perhaps any medium.

This Mother’s Day arrives shortly after the April departures of two memorable “Seinfeld” moms, Helen Seinfeld (Liz Sheridan) and Estelle Harris, who played the indomitable Estelle Constanza.

A current series with an interesting mother is “Shining Girls,” streaming on Apple TV+. Amy Brenneman stars as Rachel, the mother of Kirby (Elisabeth Moss), the protagonist whose memory and identity have been shattered by a violent and traumatic incident.

Rachel’s maternal character wavers from irresponsible punk rocker to strident church lady, depending on just who Kirby seems to be on any given day. It’s a challenging concept, but a reminder of how our relationships with our mothers are often largely a matter of agreed-upon recollections.

A new series that hearkens back to old habits is the dramatic adaptation of the documentary “The Staircase,” streaming on HBO Max. You just don’t have a story without the mom (Toni Collette) ending up dead at the bottom of the stairs.

So, here’s a happy Mother’s Day to all the TV mothers, living and (mostly) dead.

• A pretty executive finds her charity work takes her to a far-off land, where she becomes romantically involved with the heir to the throne in the 2021 romance “Royally Wrapped for Christmas” (7 p.m. Saturday, GACFSD, TV-G).

The title of this movie really sets a new bar for cable romance. I mean, you’ve got princes and Christmas, and it’s only May 7. If I were in charge of Hallmark, I’d double the saccharine supply in the break room and get to work, pronto. Is there any way to top this except “Royally Wrapped for Christmas ... With Puppies!”?

For those keeping score, GACFSD is the family channel of the network formerly known (if known at all) as Great American Country.

Christmas is nowhere to be found in Saturday’s Hallmark romance “Warming Up to You” (7 p.m. Saturday, Hallmark, TV-G), about a fitness trainer helping a movie star get in shape for his next feature film.

On the opposite side of the emotional spectrum, the 2022 thriller “Bound by Blackmail” (7 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime, TV-14) features a young woman slowly discovering the group she joined for “self-improvement” is actually a suffocating cult. Aren’t they all?

• NBC departs from its Saturday night schedule of repeats with “Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List” (8 p.m.). NBC News personalities Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will present a group of celebrated individuals said to inspire the rest of us, including Rita Moreno, SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell, Team USA’s Nathan Chen and fashion icon Christy Turlington Burns.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• The Birmingham Stallions host the Tampa Bay Bandits in USFL Football (6 p.m., Fox).

• The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— Benedict Cumberbatch hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Arcade Fire.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): An interview with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, fired by President Trump after witnessing his deranged and authoritarian excesses; a look at how the pandemic affected the mental health of Milwaukee’s youth; how the war between Russia and Ukraine has changed the ballet world.

• A desperate coverup puts Martha in lockdown on “Gaslit” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

• The closing bell sounds on the first season of “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• A lie becomes difficult to unravel on “I Love That For You” (7:30 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• The mother of all repeats: a Mother’s Day “Saturday Night Live” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) clip show.

• “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (8 p.m., CNN) visits the Piedmont.

• Vivien goes undercover on “Ridley Road” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• Nolan’s career move on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Sally meets the press on “Barry” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• A solution of sorts on “The Baby” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

A nervous woman (Carol Lynley) searches for a child who might not exist in the 1965 psychological drama “Bunny Lake Is Missing” (3 p.m., Sunday, TCM, TV-PG), featuring Keir Dullea, Laurence Olivier, Noel Coward and a few songs by the Zombies.

SATURDAY SERIES

Homicide claims a hedge fund hotshot on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, r) ... LSD leaves a sailor DOA on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

“American Ninja Warrior” (6 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A gift of prophecy on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A leaner, meaner Marge on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Percival keeps the gang on their toes on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Murder mystery theater on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Detonated by their own devices on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A family recipe revived for Mother’s Day on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... On the road to Canada on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Hondo is torn on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).