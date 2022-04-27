The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

The ABCs of I bonds

<strong>Q:</strong> What are “I bonds”? <strong>— P.G., Mansfield, Ohio</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Series I savings bonds are offered by the U.S. government with interest payments that are adjusted for inflation. You can buy as little as $25 worth or as much as $10,000 per year (per individual) at TreasuryDirect.gov.

The interest paid by “I bonds” has two components — a fixed rate and a variable rate adjusted twice a year to account for inflation. At the time of this writing, the rate was a robust 7.12 percent for bonds bought through April 2022. (Inflation has been unusually high recently, resulting in the high rate.)

The I bond has a “maturity,” or lifespan, of 30 years, and the interest you earn on it is paid when you redeem it. You can redeem it as soon as one year after buying it, but you’ll forfeit the last three months of interest. After five years, you can redeem the bond without penalty.

I bonds can protect your money, but your long-term dollars are likely to grow much faster in stocks.

<strong>Q:</strong> I’ve been investing directly in a certain company’s stock for a long time without paying any broker commission fees. Is that smart? <strong>— S.B., St. Augustine, Fla.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> There’s nothing wrong with it. You’re probably investing via a direct investing plan or dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”). Such plans have existed for many years and are offered by lots of companies.

These days, though, many brokerages will also reinvest your dividends in more shares (or fractions of shares) of your stocks. And many brokerages also don’t charge any trading commissions. Learn more at this URL: Mot.ly/drip.

Fool’s school

Think twice before day trading

The idea of day trading — buying and selling securities such as stocks many times during the day, perhaps holding them for only minutes or hours — can be appealing. You might hear of some people making a lot of money that way. But odds are, you haven’t heard about the many day traders who lose a lot of money.

Day trading can resemble gambling more than investing. Successful long-term investors often study a company’s fundamentals (such as revenue and earnings growth rates, profit margins, and cash and debt levels) before investing in its stock. They’ll also research the company to understand how it makes its money, how it compares to peers and what its risks and opportunities are. They typically aim to hang on to their shares for years.

Day traders, on the other hand, may not know any details about the companies they’re buying into and selling out of, such as what kind of business those companies do. When day traders do make money, their gains face the short-term capital gains tax rate. While the long-term capital gains tax rate is 15 percent for most people and 20 percent for high earners, your short-term rate is the same as your income tax rate — 22 to 24 percent for most middle-class people, and as high as 37 percent for high earners.

Then, there are trading costs. Though they can be very low, depending on the brokerage or trading platform used, paying less than a penny per trade can add up if you’re making hundreds of trades per day. Worse, many day traders trade with borrowed money, which can amplify their gains but also will amplify their losses. Many lose much more than they invested in the first place.

You can amass great wealth without ever day trading. But if you still are interested, read up on all the dangers — and stick to objective sources, not platforms urging you to trade. Multiple regulators and government agencies have issued warnings about day trading.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to Stuttgart, Germany, in 1886, when a mechanical and electrical engineering workshop was founded. My better-designed magneto ignition devices for cars were an early hit, and my automotive lights made nighttime driving safer. By 1910, I had sales offices around the globe. During time, I expanded my scope into fuel-injection systems, power tools, electronic components, household appliances, packaging and more. Now I’m getting into the Internet of Things, smart homes and artificial intelligence. I employ more than 400,000 people and rake in about $85 billion annually. I can help you clean up after dinner. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to California in 1980, when I was launched as an applied molecular genetics company. Initial endeavors included trying to grow chickens more rapidly, and an early success was cloning a gene that led to my successful drug Epogen, which treats anemia. Today, with a recent market value of $135 billion, I’m a biotechnology powerhouse, primarily focused on cardiovascular disease, oncology, bone health, neuroscience, nephrology and inflammation. My top sellers include Aranesp, Enbrel, Kyprolis, Neulasta, Nplate, Otezla, Prolia, Repatha and Xgeva. I’m one of the 30 companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Who am I? (Answer: Amgen)

The Motley Fool take

Luxurious profits

RH, the high-end home furnishings chain formerly known as Restoration Hardware, isn’t your typical home furnishings company. It’s a luxury brand known for selling things such as $3,000 armchairs and $4,000 coffee tables. While the home furnishings industry is highly competitive, RH faces much less competition at the luxury price point than midrange retailers like Wayfair do.

Along with its designer products, the company also distinguishes itself with an enormously successful membership model, which offers customers a discount of 25 percent and other benefits for a $175 annual fee. As of January 2021, RH had 434,000 members who drove 97 percent of its revenue in its core business. The membership program should also help cushion the company from economic volatility, as it essentially creates a built-in customer base.

Management plans to keep growing the company by expanding abroad and by widening the scope of its offerings. It’s opening its first hotel in New York City, and will make two Gulfstream airplanes and a yacht available to be chartered, as it works to make RH a luxury lifestyle brand beyond home furnishings.

With a clear track record of success and a CEO who aims to push the boundaries in luxury home goods, RH still has a lot of room to grow. Long-term investors might want to take advantage of a recent drop in share price. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended RH.)