Retired ONU professor, Dr. Reams, releases new Ice Age book

After 50 years of teaching geology at Olivet Nazarene University, Dr. Max Reams is continuing to take his knowledge outside of the classroom and is sharing it with readers everywhere.

Just released is his brand-new book, “Ice Age Giant Mammals of the Midwest,” which now is available on Amazon.

According to the book’s description, “The Ice Ages gripped the Earth’s Northern Hemisphere for over two million years. The Midwest teemed with amazing mammals of huge size during the last phase of glaciers covering much of the Midwest.

“Almost all of these fascinating animals then disappeared over a relatively short part of geologic time called the Late Pleistocene. This book explores the vast array of creatures that once roamed what is now your back yard.

“What happened to them is highly controversial. Humans arrived in the Midwest shortly before the giant mammals demise. Read about the work done by scientists laboring to understand these giant mammals and unravel the mystery of their disappearance.”

<strong>Others on the shelf</strong>

Last year, the Bourbonnais resident has added three new titles to his bookshelf, and his writings do not stop at the topic of geology. He also writes on couple counseling and has penned a few mystery and detective novels.

When asked how he juggles so many varying genres, he said he has “an insatiable desire to learn things.” The book topics and ideas he’s generated over his years of teaching have created a “backlog in my brain” that is now becoming a collection of published works.

In 2013, Reams released “Geology of Illinois State Parks,” a book that was at least six years in the making. It was written with assistance from his traveling companion, “field assistant” and wife, Carol, to whom he has been married for 60 years.

“A year after [the 2013 book] came out, I started having ideas for novels, so those began to occupy my time,” Reams said, adding he didn’t complete a book at that time because of teaching. “After I retired, I began to put together other concepts and ideas.”

Additionally, Reams released “My Mine or Yours: A Novel from the Files of Eric Bonfield, Private Detective-Geologist.” The book is a sequel to the 2019 “Oil On My Hands,” which introduced the character of Detective Eric Bonfield. Bonfield is also the subject of another title released this year, “Diamonds: Friend or Foe.”

Three years ago, Reams released study guides for married and soon-to-be-married couples, titled “On the Journey: A Married Couple’s Study Guide” and “Before the Journey: A Premarital Study Guide,” respectively.

Reams said he has worked with hundreds of married couples during the years, which gave him the knowledge and interest to create the study guides. Because of the aforementioned backlog of ideas that he’s had for years, it only took him a few weeks to write these books.

“It was only a matter of how fast I could type,” he said.