Julia Roberts and Sean Penn illuminate 'Gaslit'

A period piece giving two Oscar winners great roles to rattle around in, “Gaslit” (7 p.m. Sunday, Starz, TV-MA) is not to be missed.

Based on the first season of the podcast “Slow Burn,” dedicated to uncovering unexamined facets of the exhaustively reported Watergate scandal, “Gaslit” stars Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell, the Arkansas-born wife of John Mitchell (Sean Penn), President Nixon’s longtime friend, attorney general and campaign manager. The series also focuses on young lawyer John Dean (Dan Stevens, “Downton Abbey”) and his courtship of Maureen “Mo” Dean (Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”). Gilpin’s performance rescues Mo from her image as a demure, pearl-wearing wife and suggests she had the backbone and sass that saved Dean from becoming just another Watergate weasel.

While the casting and promotion suggest this is the Martha Mitchell Story, that’s not entirely the case. For starters, it begins just before the June 1972 break-in and throws viewers deep into the Watergate weeds, requiring a knowledge of the personalities and details of this chapter of mid-20th-century history.

Infamous for calling up reporters in the middle of the night, Martha had been dubbed the “Mouth of the South,” well before the 1972 burglary. At the time, she was both embraced and dismissed as an out-of-control wife and a woman whose tongue might have been loosened by too many cocktails.

“Gaslit” both ignores this buildup and misses an essential point. Martha Mitchell didn’t break the Watergate story. Instead, Watergate confirmed her juicy tidbits had been only the tip of the iceberg.

“Gaslit” offers Shea Whigham (“Boardwalk Empire”) a fantastic opportunity to go over the top as Watergate schemer G. Gordon Liddy, a spouter of Nietzschean nonsense with an undisguised affection for Adolph Hitler.

Sean Penn is virtually unrecognizable as John Mitchell as he captures the contradictions that were his undoing. Loyal to a fault to the president, he emerged as one of the more brutal enforcers of the White House palace guard. At the same time, he’s besotted with his wife, who just can’t keep her mouth shut about criminality she can’t ignore. That’s the stuff of great drama, and Penn does not let an ounce of it go to waste. This might be one of the great television performances of the year.

As in great dramas, there is ample room for minor yet memorable characters, such as the FBI agents (Chris Messina and Carlos Valdes) who pursue the conspirators even as the agency is knee-deep in Nixon’s coverup. There’s the poignant tale of Frank Wills (Patrick Walker), the security guard who blew the whistle on the Watergate burglars and who was completely unprepared for the celebrity status that would engulf him. Patton Oswalt probably was born to play Chuck Colson, the dirty-tricks mastermind whose later repentance and conversion would herald the bond between far-right politics and obsequious public piety. And don’t miss Alison Tolman (“Fargo”) as the magazine journalist who knows Martha Mitchell is the story of a lifetime.

Even if you think you know all there is to know about Watergate, “Gaslit” is a revelation. And it’s fun to boot. Don’t dare miss it.

— A fiercely single woman (Michelle De Swarte) becomes saddled with instant motherhood when an infant falls from the sky right into her outstretched arms in the comedy-horror series “The Baby” (9:30 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA). In a waking nightmare that never lets up, she discovers the futility of freeing herself of the foundling child and realizes she did not exactly save the slightly creepy kid — he has come for her.

• Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as an alien on a mission with a very tight deadline in the new adaptation of the Walter Tevis novel “The Man Who Fell to Earth” (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA), adapted for the screen by director Nicolas Roeg in 1976 with David Bowie in the starring role.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• The debut of “Rich & Shameless” (6 p.m., TNT) recalls the rise and fall of the entrepreneur behind the “Girls Gone Wild” franchise.

• Elton John and Tim Rice composed the songs for the 1994 animated musical “The Lion King” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• A status-obsessed interior decorator breaks her personal moral code to canoodle with a handsome tycoon in the 2022 shocker “Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).

• With her dog shelter in financial peril, a woman turns to a handsome man in uniform in the 2022 romance “A Tail of Love” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Interviews with FBI Director Christopher Wray and author Nelly Lahoud; a profile of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

• The 2022 documentary “Navalny” (8 p.m., CNN) profiles Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned with a nerve agent in 2020, reportedly on the orders of Vladimir Putin.

• The new series “Billy the Kid” (8 p.m., Epix, TV-MA) attempts to flesh out the Wild West legend, complete with the backstory of his Irish immigrant roots.

• Logan has doubts about the department on “61st Street” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• A patient’s father pressures Bash on “Transplant” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Suspicion falls on a trainee on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• The dark comedy “Barry” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), starring Bill Hader and Henry Winkler, enters its third season.

CULT CHOICE

Director Richard Lester (“A Hard Day’s Night”) offers a midlife update of the Robin Hood legend in the 1976 romance “Robin and Marian” (5 p.m., Saturday, TCM, TV-14), starring Sean Connery and Audrey Hepburn.

SATURDAY SERIES

A Navy reservist suffers a gruesome fate on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, r) ... Maddie’s still missing on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A return to Washington on “FBI: Most Wanted” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Recrossing the border on “The Cleaning Lady” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Stepping out on “Abbott Elementary” (9:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

SUNDAY SERIES

“American Song Contest” (6 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A hung jury on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Bart falls for a new teacher on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Pop’s shop flops on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Rods and reels on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Covering one’s assets on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Jane Lynch hosts “Weakest Link” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Ginger visits on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Sam Elliott guest-voices on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A judge’s killer is on the loose on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).