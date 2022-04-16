Clove Alliance offering 40-Hour Crisis Intervention Volunteer Training

Daily Journal staff report

Clove Alliance, formally KC-CASA, is offering its 40-Hour Crisis Intervention Volunteer Training session for prospective volunteers, professionals and students.

“Volunteering with Clove Alliance is an enriching and rewarding way to stand against sexual violence,” Clove organizers said in a new release. “It’s an opportunity to be a part of something bigger.”

Clove Alliance volunteers are often the first contact survivors have with the organization. They can have an enormous impact on a survivor’s healing journey.

Volunteer opportunities include serving on our 24-Hour Crisis Hotline as an on-call advocate, helping at special events and fundraisers and helping in-office.

The 40-Hour Sexual Assault Crisis Intervention Volunteer training classes are held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays starting on May 2 through May 23; as well as from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, May 14 and 21.

Training classes will take place at Clove Alliance’s office located at 1440 W. Court St., Kankakee.

For more information about 40-Hour Volunteer Training, contact Brittany at 815-263-9022 or <a href="mailto:brittany@clovealliance.org" target="_blank">brittany@clovealliance.org</a>.