The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Sell? Buy? Cash?

<strong>Q:</strong> Because so many stocks are down now, does it make sense to sell some of the riskier ones and move that money into safer stocks that are also down? <strong>— L.D., Honolulu</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Think about it this way: Which stocks inspire the most confidence that they’ll do really well in the long run? Which stocks are your best, most promising ideas? That’s where most of your money should be — ideally spread across 25 or more great companies.

<strong>Q:</strong> What percent of my portfolio should be in cash? <strong>— A.S., Lexington, Ky.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> There’s no single best answer for everyone. Remember the stock market will go through occasional corrections and crashes every few years or so, which is why you shouldn’t invest any money you’ll need in the next five (if not 10, to be more conservative) years.

First, be sure to have an accessible emergency fund with at least three to nine months’ worth of living expenses in it. Beyond that, keeping some of your portfolio in cash or short-term investments such as CDs, short-term bonds or money market accounts means you can access funds without having to sell any shares when they’re down. Having cash in a market downturn also means you’ll be able to buy shares of great companies when their prices have fallen.

Consider keeping up to about 5 percent, or possibly 10 percent, of your portfolio in cash or short-term investments — increasing it once you’re near or in retirement, to at least one or two years’ worth of living expenses. Don’t go to all cash then, though, as retirements can last decades, and you might want a big chunk of your portfolio to keep growing for you.

Fool’s school

Trusting financial advisers

Most of us could do with a little (or a lot) of guidance from a good financial adviser. But financial professionals vary not only by skill but also by how much you can trust them.

It can help if the professional you’re dealing with is bound by an ethical requirement. Doctors, for example, take a Hippocratic oath to prevent disease whenever possible and respect patients’ privacy, among other things. There’s also a “fiduciary” duty that applies to many professionals, such as lawyers and real estate agents. It requires them to act in the best interest of their clients.

Many, but not all, financial professionals also are bound by fiduciary duty — and it’s well worth sticking solely with those folks. All Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs) and all Certified Financial Planners (CFPs) have a fiduciary duty when dispensing financial advice. They will have to act in your best interest and might have other requirements, too, such as disclosing any conflicts of interest.

If your financial adviser is not a fiduciary, then they simply might be meeting a “suitability” standard, which means they can recommend any investment or action that is suitable for you. When there are several suitable options, they won’t necessarily recommend the one that’s best — especially if they have a conflict of interest, such as if they will receive a sales commission from one of the options.

Getting put in investments that are not best for you can mean you’re paying higher-than-necessary fees, and that can cost many thousands of dollars during many years. Alternatively, one suitable investment might be a lot riskier than an investment that’s in your best interest.

Some financial professionals have a fiduciary duty for certain activities but not all. When dealing with any pro, it’s best to ask if they’re bound by fiduciary duty for the services they’re providing you — such as for investment advice or tax planning.

You also might seek advisers designated as “fee-only,” who charge fees for their services but don’t earn commissions from selling you products. You’ll find some at napfa.org.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1971, when my founder bought a pretzel company at auction for $72,100. I had eight employees then, and $400,000 in annual sales. Based in New Jersey, I employ about 4,200 people and rake in more than $1 billion annually. You might know some of the brands of my offerings: SUPERPRETZEL, ICEE, Luigi’s Italian Ice, The Funnel Cake Factory Funnel Cakes and Tio Pepe’s Churros. I also am licensed to sell Minute Maid frozen juice products and Auntie Anne’s frozen pretzels. I’ve been named one of America’s Best Small Companies many times. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to the 1975 founding of the A-1 Supply Company. In 1979, my founder introduced a patent for a video poker game. Only two years later, video poker was a big hit in casinos. Today, based in London and with a recent market value of about $5 billion, I focus on lotteries, gaming machines (such as slot machines), sports betting and iGaming. I’m a gambling powerhouse — with operational headquarters in Las Vegas, Rome and ... Rhode Island. My corporate heritage includes companies such as Lottomatica and GTECH. I employ more than 10,000 people globally. Who am I? (Answer: IGT)

The Motley Fool take

An energetic stock

If you’re looking for stock price appreciation during time along with dividend growth, consider Brookfield Renewable Corp. (NYSE: BEPC) — a compelling company in the energy industry.

Brookfield built its foundation around a low-risk business model focused on generating stable cash flow. It owns a globally diversified renewable energy portfolio consisting of hydroelectric, wind energy and solar power-generating facilities. It sells the electricity to end users such as electric utilities under long-term fixed-rate power-purchase agreements, enabling it to generate stable cash flow to support its large dividend.

It also has a long history of making value-adding acquisitions and completing high-return development projects, and it expects that to continue, estimating future merger and acquisition activities could add up to 9 percent to its bottom line each year. Deals could include acquiring operating renewable power assets, development projects and companies that need to decarbonize their operations.

Brookfield has enormous long-term upside, thanks to growth drivers such as inflation-linked contractual rate increases, rising renewable power prices, cost-saving initiatives and its development pipeline.

Brookfield recently sported a 3 percent dividend yield, more than double the S&P 500’s recent 1.3 percent yield. The company plans to increase its payout by between 5 and 9 percent annually. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Brookfield Renewable.)