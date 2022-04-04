Opening night for 'Big Restaurant Bet'

“Big Restaurant Bet” (9 p.m., Food Network) arrives, offering would-be chefs their chance to impress a major investor and get the opportunity to open the restaurant of their dreams. It’s nothing you haven’t seen a dozen times before.

Eight participants must impress restaurant bigshot Geoffrey Zakarian, also known as GZ. Their first competition is both simple and profound: They must prepare a simple chicken dish in their restaurant’s signature style. The first chicken dish to earn GZ’s disapproval will send a hopeful contestant home.

It’s rather interesting how two decades of reality TV have turned producers and money men into “stars,” reducing promising talent to interchangeable parts.

Such series arrived in the aftermath of the “boy band” era, when the managers were better known than the pretty singers. “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent” wannabes come and go, but Simon Cowell endures. Famous restaurateur Jeffrey Chodorow was the kingmaker on NBC’s “The Restaurant” in 2003 and plays a pivotal role in the 2022 docuseries “Bad Vegan” as well.

• What’s it like to be an elder statesman for a sport obsessed with youth? We saw that earlier this year at the Winter Olympics when Shaun White had his valedictory snowboarding runs. The 2022 documentary “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off” (8 p.m., HBO) profiles a familiar figure who has been the face of the skateboarding world for some 40 years. What do you do for an encore at the ripe old age of 53?

Hawk recalls his youth, describing himself as a perfectionist and “a machine,” and was an awe-inspiring sight to his fans as well as competitors who claim it was more exciting to watch Hawk practice than compete. The film also explores Hawk’s troubled relationship with fame, something he considered far more dangerous than the rigors of his sport.

• The concluding two hours of “Benjamin Franklin” (7 p.m., PBS) focus on his role in drafting the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, as well as his diplomatic efforts.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A widow’s new beau has ties to terrorism on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Evidence leads to Northern Ireland on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• An anniversary party goes off the rails on “This is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Taking on the superintendent on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• Pop and Ruby hit the road on “black-ish” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• “Dateline” over-exposure on “The Thing About Pam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).