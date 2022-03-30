Past Progress Winners

<strong>2021</strong>
Excellence in Education: Grace Christian Academy
Innovator in Healthcare: Riverside Healthcare
Excellence in Hospitality: Manteno Chamber
Innovation in Social Services: Jim Rowe
Excellence in Real Estate: Spike Ball
Innovator in Agriculture: Greg St. Aubin
Innovator in Manufacturing: Del Monte
Innovator in Technology: KCC Career Coach
Entrepreneur Couple of the Year: Mandy & Luke Benoit, Benoit Nursery
Entrepreneur Couple of the Year: Dave & Tiffany Kruse
Small Business of the Year (less than 50 employees): King Music
Mid-Sized Business of the Year (50-250 employees): First Trust Bank
Large Business of the Year (more than 250 employees): AMITA
<strong>2020</strong>
Excellence in Education: Olivet’s computer science program revamp
Innovator in Healthcare: Riverside Behavioral
Innovator in Hospitality: Kankakee High School’s new culinary arts lab
Innovation in Social Services: Hospice of Kankakee
Excellence in Real Estate: Key City Community Development Corporation (“Key City”)
Innovator in Agriculture: VanDrunen Farms
Innovator in Manufacturing: NuCor Steel
Innovator in Technology: OAK Surgical Institute
Male Entrepreneur of the Year: Troy Clark – Five Star Wings
Female Entrepreneur of the Year: Wendy Langlois, On Top Exteriors
Small Business of the Year (less than 50 employees): Janice Miller, Merchant Street Gallery
Mid-Sized Business of the Year (50-250 employees): Hoekstra Transportation LLC
Large Business of the Year (more than 250 employees): CSL Behring