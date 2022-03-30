Past Progress Winners

<strong>2021</strong>

Excellence in Education: Grace Christian Academy

Innovator in Healthcare: Riverside Healthcare

Excellence in Hospitality: Manteno Chamber

Innovation in Social Services: Jim Rowe

Excellence in Real Estate: Spike Ball

Innovator in Agriculture: Greg St. Aubin

Innovator in Manufacturing: Del Monte

Innovator in Technology: KCC Career Coach

Entrepreneur Couple of the Year: Mandy & Luke Benoit, Benoit Nursery

Entrepreneur Couple of the Year: Dave & Tiffany Kruse

Small Business of the Year (less than 50 employees): King Music

Mid-Sized Business of the Year (50-250 employees): First Trust Bank

Large Business of the Year (more than 250 employees): AMITA

<strong>2020</strong>

Excellence in Education: Olivet’s computer science program revamp

Innovator in Healthcare: Riverside Behavioral

Innovator in Hospitality: Kankakee High School’s new culinary arts lab

Innovation in Social Services: Hospice of Kankakee

Excellence in Real Estate: Key City Community Development Corporation (“Key City”)

Innovator in Agriculture: VanDrunen Farms

Innovator in Manufacturing: NuCor Steel

Innovator in Technology: OAK Surgical Institute

Male Entrepreneur of the Year: Troy Clark – Five Star Wings

Female Entrepreneur of the Year: Wendy Langlois, On Top Exteriors

Small Business of the Year (less than 50 employees): Janice Miller, Merchant Street Gallery

Mid-Sized Business of the Year (50-250 employees): Hoekstra Transportation LLC

Large Business of the Year (more than 250 employees): CSL Behring